PM Shehbaz lands in UAE on two-day visit with focus on advancing economic, trade ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday on a two-day visit to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties with the country.

After landing in UAE, the premier tweeted that his visit was aimed at “building on the conversation” with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“We share a resolve and understanding that continuous efforts need to be made to further strengthen trade, investment and economic relations,” he added.

Upon arrival, PM Shehbaz and his delegation of key federal ministers were received by UAE’s Minister for Economic Affairs Abdullah Touq Al Mari at the Abu Dhabi airport.

A press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday said that during his visit, the prime minister will meet the UAE president with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.

“The two leaders will also exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the press release added.

PM Shehbaz will also meet with Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s vice president and prime minister as well as the ruler of Dubai. He will also hold meetings with Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment, the statement said.

This is the premier’s third visit to the UAE since assuming office in April 2022.

PM Shehbaz first visited Abu Dhabi for a day-long trip to the UAE in April 2022. His second visit was on his way back from the UK in May 2022 when he touched down in the UAE to offer condolences over the death of its former president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The prime minister’s trip comes after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir’s visit to the Mideast nation.

UAE state news agency WAM reported on earlier this week that COAS Munir called on the Emirati president at Qasr Al Shati Palace and reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.