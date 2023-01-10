DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 10, 2023

Cylinder blast in Karachi leaves watchman injured

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 10:28am

KARACHI: A man was injured in a cylinder blast on Monday at a shop near 4-K Chowrangi in New Karachi.

Police said Asif Ismail, 45, was burnt in a cylinder explosion at the shop on a side of the overhead bridge built for Green Line Bus.

They said Ismail was a watchman of the area where cabins, small shops and the restaurant had been set up under the bridge.

Police were trying to trace him to get registered a complaint against the responsible persons, he said, adding that after the incident, the police removed cabins and the restaurant illegally established there.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling flour crisis
Updated 10 Jan, 2023

Spiralling flour crisis

The inability of the federal and provincial authorities to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people speaks volumes about their competence.
Digital census
10 Jan, 2023

Digital census

THE country is set to take a giant leap forward in the enumeration of its human resources after the Pakistan Bureau...
Street crimes’ solution
10 Jan, 2023

Street crimes’ solution

DESPITE the authorities’ promises to get tough on perpetrators, there appears to be no let-up in the street crime...
Assurances to IMF
Updated 09 Jan, 2023

Assurances to IMF

It is unclear whether Islamabad has finally realised the gravity of the crisis it is in.
GB protests
09 Jan, 2023

GB protests

MASSIVE protests held across Gilgit-Baltistan over the past several days have united the region’s geographically...
Sordid claims
09 Jan, 2023

Sordid claims

WOMEN are cannon fodder in a chauvinistic society where a toxic political environment has erased the distinction...