Cylinder blast in Karachi leaves watchman injured

KARACHI: A man was injured in a cylinder blast on Monday at a shop near 4-K Chowrangi in New Karachi.

Police said Asif Ismail, 45, was burnt in a cylinder explosion at the shop on a side of the overhead bridge built for Green Line Bus.

They said Ismail was a watchman of the area where cabins, small shops and the restaurant had been set up under the bridge.

Police were trying to trace him to get registered a complaint against the responsible persons, he said, adding that after the incident, the police removed cabins and the restaurant illegally established there.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2023