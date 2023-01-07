DAWN.COM Logo

Military still not ‘neutral’, claims Imran

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 10:43am

LAHORE: Seeing the es­­tablishment’s hand behind Punjab Chief Minister Par­vez Elahi’s confident statements about not taking a fresh confidence vote, PTI chief Imran Khan alleged on Friday that the military still didn’t seem to be neutral on the vote of confidence issue.

During an informal talk with a group of court reporters, Mr Khan accused the military of political enginee­ring against his party, claiming that PTI lawmakers were being pressured to skip the trust vote proceedings.

So far, three legislators had informed him that they had been approached for the purpose, he claimed. He also claimed the “neutrals” — a euphemism he uses for the military — were trying to install the PPP in Punjab.

Commenting on Elahi’s advice to him and the rest of the PTI to ‘be careful’ when talking about former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Mr Khan said: “He has his stance about Gen Bajwa and we have our position.”

The PTI chief claimed he was not fighting the establishment, but struggling for the “sake of justice”.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2023

Ashfaq ahmed
Jan 07, 2023 09:04am
"Believe in a Cobra but NOT a Gujrati" say they even in Punjab ! Could also someone explain why the Authorities to be, are silent spectators on Open Horse-Trading ?
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 07, 2023 09:21am
IK is 100 percent correct. The nation will never forget the role of the neutrals. The entire nation stands with IK.
chipmonk33
Jan 07, 2023 09:26am
Dear IK, Pakistan will not progress at least in the next one decade. This country, like India, will cease to exist and only then the real independence will materialize.
Vinod Kumar
Jan 07, 2023 09:27am
Not a complicated riddle. What Imran Khan is trying to tell that, since Army is not siding with him, so its not neutral. He has been telling same in the past too. Now it is matter of time that he comes up with his handy decorative titles for Army brass - Mir Jaffar, Mir Sadiq .
Nas
Jan 07, 2023 09:32am
He is the one who is not neutral & is conspiring with foreign forces derail democracy in our homeland
Light at the end of the tunnel
Jan 07, 2023 09:32am
The country can sink for all anyone cares
Ma
Jan 07, 2023 09:46am
The neutral retired last year. Make peace with it.
Infact
Jan 07, 2023 09:51am
Allegation of the day
Bablu
Jan 07, 2023 09:56am
This guy just wants to make it to headline everyday. Complain, cry , curse do anything and make headlines.
Bablu
Jan 07, 2023 09:57am
Nightmare is not just of Bajwa but of uniform too.
Javed
Jan 07, 2023 10:02am
When a predecessor leaves a hand picked choice, anything different would be the real unexpected surprise.
Janan
Jan 07, 2023 10:02am
They IK become PM again that day military will be neutral
Sher Khan
Jan 07, 2023 10:03am
Struggling for the sake of justice? That is joke of 2023. Niazi fully exposed.
expat_uae
Jan 07, 2023 10:08am
Military needs to do their job, not become neutral for the whims of Mr. Uturn
Ignorance requires treatment
Jan 07, 2023 10:09am
If neutrals are not neutrals, then atleast they should make right decisions and stop destroying this country!
Mehboob
Jan 07, 2023 10:09am
Army is busy in doing politics and TTP conducts more than 100 attacks on our homeland.
Syed ji
Jan 07, 2023 10:09am
ok anti IK robots, get started.
Abhi
Jan 07, 2023 10:09am
This guy helped Taliban getting elevated in Afghanistan. Thanks to him
Thullukar Muttal
Jan 07, 2023 10:13am
Dear Imran, do u have any other watchea for sale? I'm an avid collector based in Kuala Lumpur
MUNEER
Jan 07, 2023 10:45am
what is this?
