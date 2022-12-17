DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 17, 2022

Outgoing army chief dictated NAB: Imran

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 09:52am
PTI chief Imran Khan addresses lawyers through a video-link in Lahore on Friday. — PTI twitter
PTI chief Imran Khan addresses lawyers through a video-link in Lahore on Friday. — PTI twitter

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has appealed to the lawyers community to build pressure to ensure rule of law in the country, asserting there are no “holy cows”.

“Former army chief Gen retired Qamar Javed Bajwa gave NRO to the corrupt family members of the Sharifs and Zardaris. He kept by-passing me when I was the PM and dictated NAB whom to arrest. I was sitting helpless in the office of the prime minister,” he said while addressing lawyers through a video-link besides talking to media at his Zaman Park residence on Friday.

He said the NAB used to tell him that all cases against the looters and plunderers were mature but they were not being given permission to proceed further.

The PTI chief claimed it was Gen Bajwa who was not giving ‘permission’ to the NAB.

Mr Khan said while he was in the PM office, he continued saying he would commit treason if he gave any relief to the looters of the national wealth. However, he regretted, “these looters have now been given NRO”.

In the absence of rule of law, he said, the talent was le­a­ving the country and cla­imed some 750,000 people had gone abroad to settle there.

During his tenure, Mr Khan said, the country’s economy was growing at six per cent that was now posting a negative growth.

The ex-premier said early election was the only solution to rectify all issues faced by the country. “As soon as political stability returns, we will work to strengthen economy,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 17, 2022 09:59am
The biggest liar on earth once again trying to create rift between old and new.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Dec 17, 2022 09:59am
Why did you extend his tenure? This man doesn’t make sense at all to be at this level.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Dec 17, 2022 10:23am
“As soon as political stability returns, we will work to strengthen economy,” he added. He is assuming that he will win so if he loses then he will against start protesting because as per him, he can be only king of Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 17, 2022 10:25am
By alleging Gen Bajwa, Imran Khan now want NRO for himself in Tyrian White case, Tosha Khana case, prohibited funding case, contempt of court cases so that he should save himself being disqualified by the court in forthcoming general elections. For Imran Khan every one in the country is wrong except himself and his party leaders and workers. People really want to see PTI's strength as how many NA seats it can win in the next general elections? Imran Khan does not know what he is talking about
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq agreement
Updated 17 Dec, 2022

Reko Diq agreement

CAUGHT between a rock and a hard place, the government has made a choice in the $11bn dispute with regard to the ...
Border flare-up
17 Dec, 2022

Border flare-up

THE situation on the western border is presenting itself as a fresh security challenge for the state, as repeated...
Policing failures
17 Dec, 2022

Policing failures

THE blood of the innocent continues to flow in Karachi, where the police and Rangers seem to be giving muggers,...
A dark day
16 Dec, 2022

A dark day

Failure to implement the NAP in its true spirit and the lacklustre follow-up on reforms and institution-building is much to blame.
Deciphering Mr Khan
Updated 16 Dec, 2022

Deciphering Mr Khan

Figuring out Imran Khan’s politics has, of late, become very much like trying to read tea leaves.
Safer workplaces
16 Dec, 2022

Safer workplaces

The recent signing of the Pakistan Accord by signatories to the IAHS in the Textile and Garment Industry is a progressive step where workers’ well-being is concerned.