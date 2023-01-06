DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2023

New Zealand eye victory as Pakistan slide to 125-5 in 2nd Test

AFP Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 01:14pm
<p>Pakistan’s Shan Masood (R) plays a shot during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 6. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Shan Masood (R) plays a shot during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 6. — AFP

<p>New Zealand’s Kane Williamson takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Shan Masood (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 6. — AFP</p>

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Shan Masood (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 6. — AFP

Spinners Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi grabbed two wickets apiece on Friday as New Zealand closed in on victory in the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Chasing 319, Pakistan were 125-5 at lunch on the fifth and final day, with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel at the crease on 29 and 16 respectively after an extended session due to Friday prayers.

New Zealand need another five wickets for a series-clinching win.

Pakistan can take heart from their recent dogged second-innings fight to draw the first Test — also in Karachi — to keep the two-match series alive.

They need another 194 runs for victory or to bat out the remaining 55 overs for a draw.

Resuming two down without any runs on the board, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (12), skipper Babar Azam (27) and Shan Masood (35) before reaching three figures.

Haq fell to a rash drive off Sodhi as the ball spun in and crashed onto the stumps.

Azam and Masood then put on 42 runs and were looking solid when Bracewell came into the act.

He first removed Azam with a sharp turning delivery that was edged to wicketkeeper Tom Latham, while Masood miscued a lofted shot and was caught brilliantly by Kane Williamson at mid-off.

Sodhi has figures of 2-23 and Bracewell 2-28.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Jan 06, 2023 01:28pm
I am pretty happy if they can draw this match. See you in limited overs magic…
Reply Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Jan 06, 2023 01:29pm
Useless cricket team.. waste of public money
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Jan 06, 2023 01:39pm
It's sad we don't hear of any other sport but cricket, I'm so tired of cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Aliyah
Jan 06, 2023 02:17pm
NZ has already won
Reply Recommend 0
Moon Peking Man
Jan 06, 2023 02:18pm
Waste of resources when the country is dafaulting fast.
Reply Recommend 0
JNM
Jan 06, 2023 02:26pm
@Texas Tariq, Pakistani teams win even less in other sports, so what's the point?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Up the creek?

Up the creek?

Faisal Bari
What is new is that even fairly well-settled business families have been moving assets out of Pakistan.

Editorial

New year, new crisis
06 Jan, 2023

New year, new crisis

REGULATORY hurdles and heavy-handed government policies have created some dangerous externalities for the ...
Climate conference
06 Jan, 2023

Climate conference

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of senior ministers are scheduled to attend an important conference ...
TTP’s threat
Updated 06 Jan, 2023

TTP’s threat

It is only through coordinated efforts involving civilian law-enforcement bodies that the war against militancy can be won.
Saving energy
Updated 05 Jan, 2023

Saving energy

‘Difficult measures’ seem to be great only for as long as the powerful and their enablers don’t have to bear them.
Arshad Sharif case
05 Jan, 2023

Arshad Sharif case

ONE hopes that powerful quarters in Pakistan and abroad will not attempt to stonewall efforts to uncover the truth...
Provocative visit
05 Jan, 2023

Provocative visit

THE new Israeli government that has just taken power, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is being described as the most...