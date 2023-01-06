DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2023

Sarfaraz foils New Zealand to salvage draw in second Test

AFP Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 07:16pm
<p>Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed plays a shot during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 6. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed plays a shot during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 6. — AFP

<p>Pakistan’s Shan Masood (R) plays a shot during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 6. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Shan Masood (R) plays a shot during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 6. — AFP

<p>New Zealand’s Kane Williamson takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Shan Masood (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 6. — AFP</p>

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Shan Masood (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Jan 6. — AFP

Pakistan’s last pair Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed survived 21 balls in fading light on Friday while Sarfaraz Ahmed hit a fighting century to deprive New Zealand of a victory, bringing the second Test to a sensational draw in Karachi.

New Zealand were in sight of a series-clinching victory after dismissing Sarfaraz for a career-best 118 with 39 balls remaining in the match.

But as dusk settled, Naseem scored 15 and Ahmed seven to guide Pakistan to 304-9 in pursuit of a 319-run target when umpires Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar declared the light unfeasible to continue with three overs remaining.

The two-match series ended 0-0 after the first Test — also in Karachi — ended in a draw, depriving New Zealand of their first series win in Pakistan for 53 years.

New Zealand took the second new ball and with the fourth delivery Tim Southee dismissed Agha Salman for 30 to break a 70-run stand for the seventh wicket before Bracewell dismissed Sarfaraz to raise hopes of a win.

But it was Sarfaraz whose fourth Test century — first in eight years — which set Pakistan on course for a fighting draw.

Pakistan were staring at defeat at lunch with the total on 125-5, but Sarfaraz led the fight back during a sixth wicket stand of 123 in three hours with Saud Shakeel who made 32.

Pakistan reached 179-5 at tea, needing a further 140 runs in the 31 overs — a point from where Sarfaraz sped up the run rate by smashing three boundaries and a six off spinner Michael Bracewell before driving pacer Matt Henry for two to reach his hundred.

But once Pakistan lost Sarfaraz, Hasan Ali (five) and Salman in the space of 14 runs, the target went out of reach.

The previous best winning chase in a Test in Pakistan was 314 by the home team against Australia in Karachi in 1994.

Sacked as captain of all three formats in October 2019, Sarfaraz staged a comeback in the drawn first Test — also in his hometown of Karachi — and top scored the series with 335 runs with three fifties and a hundred.

In all, Sarfaraz batted for four hours and 48 minutes, hitting nine boundaries and a six — an improvement on his previous highest of 112 made against the same opponents in Dubai eight years ago.

Spinner Michael Bracewell (4-75) and Ish Sodhi (2-59) jolted Pakistan earlier with three wickets in the first session.

Resuming two down without any runs on the board, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (12), skipper Babar Azam (27) and Shan Masood (35) before reaching three figures.

Haq fell to a rash drive off Sodhi as the ball spun in and crashed onto the stumps.

Azam and Masood then put on 42 runs and were looking solid when Bracewell came into the act.

He first removed Azam with a sharp turning delivery that was edged to wicketkeeper Tom Latham, while Masood miscued a lofted shot and was caught by Kane Williamson at mid-off.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Jan 06, 2023 01:28pm
I am pretty happy if they can draw this match. See you in limited overs magic…
Reply Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Jan 06, 2023 01:29pm
Useless cricket team.. waste of public money
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Jan 06, 2023 01:39pm
It's sad we don't hear of any other sport but cricket, I'm so tired of cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Aliyah
Jan 06, 2023 02:17pm
NZ has already won
Reply Recommend 0
Moon Peking Man
Jan 06, 2023 02:18pm
Waste of resources when the country is dafaulting fast.
Reply Recommend 0
JNM
Jan 06, 2023 02:26pm
@Texas Tariq, Pakistani teams win even less in other sports, so what's the point?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Up the creek?

Up the creek?

Faisal Bari
What is new is that even fairly well-settled business families have been moving assets out of Pakistan.

Editorial

New year, new crisis
06 Jan, 2023

New year, new crisis

REGULATORY hurdles and heavy-handed government policies have created some dangerous externalities for the ...
Climate conference
06 Jan, 2023

Climate conference

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of senior ministers are scheduled to attend an important conference ...
TTP’s threat
Updated 06 Jan, 2023

TTP’s threat

It is only through coordinated efforts involving civilian law-enforcement bodies that the war against militancy can be won.
Saving energy
Updated 05 Jan, 2023

Saving energy

‘Difficult measures’ seem to be great only for as long as the powerful and their enablers don’t have to bear them.
Arshad Sharif case
05 Jan, 2023

Arshad Sharif case

ONE hopes that powerful quarters in Pakistan and abroad will not attempt to stonewall efforts to uncover the truth...
Provocative visit
05 Jan, 2023

Provocative visit

THE new Israeli government that has just taken power, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is being described as the most...