DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 29, 2022

Sajjad, Shahid triumph in national snooker

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 10:45am
KARACHI: Punjab qualifier Rana Irfan eyes to pot the ball against Ahsan Ramzan during their National Snooker Championship match on Wednesday.
KARACHI: Punjab qualifier Rana Irfan eyes to pot the ball against Ahsan Ramzan during their National Snooker Championship match on Wednesday.

KARACHI: Veteran Mohammad Sajjad started his title defence on a winning note as former champion Shahid Aftab compiled a splendid break of 140 on the opening day of the NBP 47th National Snooker Championship at the NBP Sports Complex on Wednesday.

With four national titles under his belt, Sargodha-based top seed Sajjad sent former national champion Mohammad Bilal packing 72-44, 56-50, 97-4, 62-34 in his Group ‘A’ opener.

However, Punjab qualifier Rana Irfan pulled off the biggest upset of the day when he toppled second seed and former world champion Ahsan Ramzan 4-2 with the score reading 63-39, 121-0, 39-83, 56-20, 39-78, 58-17 including a century break of 103 in the second frame.

Third seed Babar Masih and fourth seed Haris Tahir were stretched to their limits before overcoming their respective opponents. Babar who was 1-3 down fought back to whip M. Jawed Ansari 41-51, 80-43, 0-81, 32-98, 98-13, 71-35, 106-8 while Haris trounced Zaib Khan 109-8, 30-64, 40-63, 62-52, 98-47, 33-70, 68-15.

The day witnessed three century breaks with fifth seed Shahid hogging limelight cracking the highest break in the third frame registering 79-14, 81-8, 140-0, 58-26 triumph against Fawad Khan. He was unlucky in piling up 147 as he missed the black ball.

The other century break, of 101, came from Abdul Javed who accounted for Farukh Usman 4-1 (101-0, 30-68, 102-31, 67-9, 57-4).

Results:

Babar Masih bt M. Jawed Ansari 4-3 (41-51, 80-43, 0-81, 32-98, 98-13, 71-35, 106-8); Akash Rafiq bt Mohammad Naseem Akhtar 4-2 (14-75, 68-33, 64-57, 16-71, 69-19, 94-2); Haris Tahir bt Zaib Khan 4-3 (109-8, 30-64, 40-63, 62-52, 98-47, 33-70, 68-15); Waseem Abbas bt Abdul Sattar 4-1 (47-37, 56-18, 59-32, 1-75, 57-42); Mohammad Sajjad bt Mohammad Bilal 4-0 (72-44, 56-50, 97-4, 62-34); Shah Namat bt Jhanzaib Jahangir 4-0 (102-9, 103-13, 86-40, 78-31); Rana Irfan bt Ahsan Ramzan 4-2 (63-39, 121-0, 39-83, 56-20, 39-78, 58-17); Ali Hamza bt Sirbuland Khan 4-1 (75-34, 48-65, 59-56, 87-48, 59-46); Shahid Aftab bt Fawad Khan 4-0 (79-14, 81-8, 140-0, 58-26); Abdul Javed bt Farukh Usman 4-1 (101-0, 30-68, 102-31, 67-9, 57-4); Zulfiqar A. Qadir bt M. Iftikhar 4-3 (72-45, 4-70, 36-60, 0-75, 112-6, 65-26, 61-18).

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undemocratic tendencies
Updated 29 Dec, 2022

Undemocratic tendencies

Pakistan needs extensive administrative realignment to emerge in one piece from the ongoing crisis.
Default concerns
29 Dec, 2022

Default concerns

FINANCE MINISTER Ishaq Dar has once again sought to quash speculation that Pakistan could default on its foreign ...
Senseless death
29 Dec, 2022

Senseless death

CONSIDERING the unrelenting crime wave that has engulfed Karachi, law enforcers are understandably under a lot of...
Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
Updated 28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

There are no two opinions on the need to plug the illegitimate dollar flows from the country to Afghanistan.
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...