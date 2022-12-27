Pak Suzuki stops car, bike production

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) on Monday announced to keep its production activities suspended from Jan 2-6, 2023 citing a shortage of completely-knocked down (CKD) kits.

Contrary to past practice, the company said its assembly plant of two-wheelers will also remain closed during this period.

In a stock filing on Monday, the company said the State Bank of Pakistan on May 20 introduced a mechanism for prior approval for import under HS Code 8703 category (including CKDs) which had adversely affected the clearance of imported consignments thus affecting the inventory levels.

Other assemblers and vendors have also been shutting down their operations for the last few months owing to a shortage of imported parts and accessories.

Costly Japanese bikes

Effective from Jan 4, 2023, Yamaha Motor Pakistan Ltd (YMPL) on Monday announced a price increase in YB125Z, YB125Z DX, YBR 125, YBR 125G (red and black) and YBR 125G (matt dark grey) to Rs305,500, Rs327,000, Rs336,000, Rs349,500 and Rs352,500, respectively, from Rs293,500, Rs314,500, Rs322,500, Rs336,000 and Rs339,500.

Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers Mohammad Sabir Sheikh said multiple price hikes had been introduced by the three Japanese bike assemblers this year citing the rupee devaluation and parts shortage.

Chinese bikes, which are relatively low priced, are facing a challenging situation due to persistent drops in their sales forcing many of them to either suspend their production or close down their plants, he said.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2022