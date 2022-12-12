DAWN.COM Logo

Under-fire Greek MEP loses VP powers over Qatar graft probe

AFP Published December 12, 2022 Updated December 12, 2022 09:56am
European Parliament vice president Eva Kaili. — File/Reuters
BRUSSELS: A Greek MEP had her powers as a vice president of the European Parliament suspended on Saturday over a corruption probe implicating World Cup hosts Qatar that has ensnared four others and sparked calls for “root and branch reform” in the EU institution.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola “has decided to suspend with immediate effect all powers, duties and tasks that were delegated to Eva Kaili in her capacity as Vice President of the European Parliament,” a spokesperson said.

Earlier on Saturday, Metsola said on Twitter that the parliament “stands firmly against corruption”, adding they would do everything they could to “assist the course of justice”.

Socialist MEP Kaili was arrested on Friday hours after four others were detained for questioning.

The arrests followed raids in Brussels which prosecutors said turned up 600,000 euros ($630,000) in cash. Police also seized computers and mobile phones.

Belgium charges four people in European Parliament corruption probe

Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office said the investigation concerned suspected “corruption” and “money laundering” and an unnamed Gulf country.

“We will not accept business as usual...,” the group said. “We must strengthen our rules so this cannot happen again.” The European Parliament had “become a law unto itself”, said Van Hulten.

“It is time for root and branch reform.” Alberto Alemanno, a law professor based in Belgium, said the “scandal opens multiple Pandora’s boxes all at once”, including “flawed EU ethics system for MEPs” and the “scale of foreign influence over EU”.

Only a vote of MEPs can strip Kaili of her mandate as a vice-president, but Metsola’s decision effectively strips her position of any powers for the time being.

Belgium probe

A Belgian judge charged four people on Sunday over allegedly receiving money and gifts from a Gulf state to influence decisions in the European Parliament, accusations that have caused consternation in Brussels.

Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros ($631,800) in Brussels on Friday as part of an investigation into money laundering and corruption. Six people were initially detained. Four have been charg­ed and two released, prosecutors said in a statement. They did not name any of those involved.

Prosecutors said they had suspected for months that a Gulf state was trying to influence decisions in Brussels. A source with knowledge of the case said the state was World Cup host Qatar. Belgian Socialist party member Marc Tarabella confirmed it was his home and that a computer and mobile phone had been taken.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2022

