China’s tightening Covid-19 curbs fuel pushback

Reuters Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 12:46pm
<p>People in personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen on a scooter along a street in Beijing on November 25, 2022. — AFP</p>

Frustration simmered in China among residents and business groups navigating stricter Covid-19 control curbs as the country reported on Friday another historic high of daily infections just weeks after hopes were raised of easing measures.

The resurgence of Covid cases in China, with 32,695 new local infections recorded for Thursday as numerous cities report outbreaks, has prompted widespread lockdowns and other curbs on movement and business, as well as pushback.

The French Chamber of Commerce in China called for authorities to properly implement Covid “optimisation” measures it announced two weeks ago, in a statement widely shared on social media after the French embassy posted it on its Twitter-like Weibo account on Thursday.

The 20 measures, which include shortened quarantines and other more targeted steps, had “given hope” to French companies for more bilateral trade and economic exchanges, but “good policies also need to be implemented in a uniform manner and without adding layers of other contradicting policies”, the chamber’s statement said.

The announcement of the 20 measures, just as rising cases prompted an increasingly heavy response under China’s strict zero-Covid approach, has caused widespread confusion and uncertainty in big cities, including Beijing, where many residents are locked down at home.

At the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, more than 20,000 new hires have left after Covid-induced worker unrest this week, further imperilling output at Apple supplier Foxconn’s plant there, Reuters reported on Friday.

References to a speech by a man in the southwestern city of Chongqing who called for the government to admit its mistakes on Covid were shared widely on Chinese social media, despite the work of censors.

“Give me liberty or death,” the bespectacled man told onlooking residents at the gate of a compound in an impassioned speech on Thursday, according to videos seen by Reuters.

“There is only one disease in the world and that is being both poor and not having freedom,” he added. “We have now got both. We’re still struggling and suffering over a little cold.”

The man was later seen being bundled towards a police car by security personnel, prompting angry shouts from onlookers.

Hashtags related to the man, who netizens have called “Chongqing’s superman brother” or “Chongqing hero” were censored on Friday.

But individual users continued to show support by posting subtle messages or cartoon pictures of him.

Alternative approaches?

As lockdowns afflict more people, some residents are proposing alternative approaches for their communities. In Beijing, residents of some compounds shared on WeChat proposals for how infected neighbours could quarantine at home if they did not display serious symptoms.

It’s not clear whether such proposals would succeed.

Notices listing the circumstances under which health workers may remove a person from their home, aimed at educating people about their rights if asked to be taken to a quarantine centre, were also circulated online.

Oxford Economics senior economist Louise Loo said in a note that reports of public dissatisfaction across provinces in partial or full lockdowns have gained momentum, as was the case during the last big outbreak in April, although these “don’t yet reflect large-scale collective action”.

“As before, we expect officials to be able to respond swiftly to stem the social risk of escalating protests, either through a combination of heavier-handed information controls or with piecemeal easing of restrictions,” Loo said.

Although the April outbreak was concentrated in Shanghai, case clusters this time are numerous and far-flung.

The southern city of Guangzhou and southwestern Chongqing have recorded the bulk of cases, although hundreds of new infections have been reporting daily in cities such as Beijing, Chengdu, Jinan, Lanzhou, Xian and Wuhan.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 7,524 new locally transmitted cases, while Chongqing reported 6,500 cases.

Beijing reported 1,860 cases on Thursday, while the northern city of Shijiazhuang saw numbers quadruple.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 25, 2022 12:49pm
Better safe than sorry to save precious human lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr
Nov 25, 2022 01:03pm
I belive corona has become a thing of the past, we should move ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
FastOnZak
Nov 25, 2022 01:51pm
Those are just official figures. China never shares the actual numbers. Actual numbers must be 10 times the actual figure.
Reply Recommend 0
aamir2021
Nov 25, 2022 01:53pm
Actual figures are 10 times more
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Nov 25, 2022 01:57pm
In 1958, Mao Tse-Tung launched the "Great Leap Forward" campaign, which attempted to rapidly and brutally transform China into a powerful industrialized country, which ultimately resulted in the deaths of nearly 55 million people in the Great Chinese Famine. Mao's brutal mass experiment is a taboo subject in China to this day: there is no memorial for the victims, and remembrance is forbidden.
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
Nov 25, 2022 02:24pm
Corona v2.0 latest invention by China for the world
Reply Recommend 0
Turksulemagne
Nov 25, 2022 02:42pm
@Mr, Wuhan virus doesn't care what you believe.
Reply Recommend 0

