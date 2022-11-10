Two personnel martyred in attack on Waziristan police station

LOWER WAZIRISTAN/PESHAWAR: Two constables were martyred and two others injured when terrorists attacked a police station in Raghzai area of Lower Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday night.

Officials said terrorists used light and heavy weapons, including rockets, in the midnight attack.

The martyred personnel were identified as Hameedullah and Farmanullah.

The injured officials were brought to a hospital in the area. Officials said a vehicle parked inside the station was also damaged. The attackers also took away a car and weapons.

Meanwhile, the Awami National Party condemned the attack and urged the provincial government to take a decisive action against terrorists to restore peace in the area.

ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the government’s ‘silence’ on increasing incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was tantamount to a criminal act.

He said terrorists were harming people’s lives and property, but the government was least bothered to pay attention to the alarming situation.

Aimal Wali said the terrorists set fire to an ambulance and took away official weapons. He said it was alarming that terrorists were regrouping from Waziristan to Bajaur, Swat and Chitral, but the government was reluctant to take action against them.

“The priority of the provincial government is not the people, but to bring PTI chief Imran Khan back to the Prime Minister’s House,” he said.

Paying tributes to the police, he said due to their sacrifices, establishment of peace had become possible, but unfortunately they had been left alone in the prevailing situation.

On the protest of Wana college students, the ANP provincial president said the students were protesting absence of basic education facilities in their region.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2022