DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 28, 2022

Police official martyred in South Waziristan attack

A CorrespondentPublished April 28, 2022 - Updated April 28, 2022 10:13am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A police official was martyred when unknown gunmen attacked him in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan district, on Wednesday.

Residents said Assistant Sub-Inspector Aslam Javed was walking after Iftar in the main town when attackers driving a non-custom paid car opened fire on him near Pir Sultan Mosque. He died instantly.

The body of the martyred official was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana.

According to doctors, the official received two bullets in head.

The police said investigations had begun into the killing.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 Apr, 2022

An unlikely profile

The insurgency is evolving in a direction that makes it imperative for the authorities to revisit their approach to it.
28 Apr, 2022

Oil shortages

AS the public braces itself for intensified power blackouts in the middle of a countrywide heatwave, reports of...
28 Apr, 2022

Missing teenager case

CLARITY eludes several aspects of the Dua Zehra case. The dilemma of not knowing which side to believe stems from...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Attack on Chinese

Disparate Baloch militant groups are coming together in bid to restructure insurgency and beef up their numbers.
27 Apr, 2022

Verdict delayed

YET again, a verdict on the PTI foreign funding case appears to have eluded us. Relieving the party of its objection...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Long life for all

MANY of the country’s health challenges can be easily tackled by fixing gaps in the preventive healthcare...