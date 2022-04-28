Police official martyred in South Waziristan attack

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A police official was martyred when unknown gunmen attacked him in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan district, on Wednesday.

Residents said Assistant Sub-Inspector Aslam Javed was walking after Iftar in the main town when attackers driving a non-custom paid car opened fire on him near Pir Sultan Mosque. He died instantly.

The body of the martyred official was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana.

According to doctors, the official received two bullets in head.

The police said investigations had begun into the killing.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2022