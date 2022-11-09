DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 09, 2022

PM Shehbaz jets off for London on ‘private flight’

Dawn.com Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 02:04pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for London after concluding his two-day trip to Egypt on Wednesday, where he attended the COP27 climate conference.

The update was shared by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet, saying that the premier had left for the British capital on a “private visit via a private flight”.

With PML-N supremo and elder brother Nawaz Sharif residing in London since November 2019 and the party’s vice-president, Maryam Nawaz joining her father in October, the premier’s trip to the metropolis has given rise to speculation that important decisions would be made during the visit.

This is PM Shehbaz’s third trip to London since he assumed the country’s top office in April and comes ahead of the appointment of the new army chief, with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure set to end on November 29.

Earlier, it was reported that PM Shehbaz would consult Nawaz on the appointment and Power Minister Khurram Dastgir had, in fact, substantiated the reports.

Taking exception to the reports, PTI chief Imran Khan had castigated the PM for discussing the appointment of the next army chief with his elder brother, terming it a violation of the Official Secrets Act and a breach of the PM’s oath of office.

Earlier, the premier had visited London in September, primarily to represent Pakistan at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

It was also reported at the time that PM Shehbaz had consulted Nawaz on an appointment in November — an apparent reference to the selection of the new army chief.

Moreover, he was accompanied by PML-N leader and now finance minister Ishaq Dar on his return.

Dar, who had been in a self-exile in London for nearly five years, replaced PML-N’s Miftah Ismail as the country’s finance czar following months of speculation that he was favoured by some of the party’s top leaders for the post.

Prior to that, he, along with a delegation of federal ministers, had first visited his brother in May. It was reported at the time that the PM-led delegation had sought Nawaz’s guidance on key decisions, including whether or not to go for early elections.

Eventually, the ruling coalition decided against opting for snap polls and giving into PTI chief Imran Khan’s demand.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hasnain haque
Nov 09, 2022 02:04pm
A real banana republic,
Reply Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Nov 09, 2022 02:05pm
This clown is one big joke.
Reply Recommend 0
faisal
Nov 09, 2022 02:08pm
Lol. This prime minister is a joke. Going to London for instructions from criminal
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Nov 09, 2022 02:08pm
Next instruction your highness please?
Reply Recommend 0
Aatif
Nov 09, 2022 02:10pm
Happy holidays
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Nov 09, 2022 02:12pm
Pakistan is now secretly owned by ZARDARI and NAWAZ family and both the families will transfer Pakistan wealth to foreign countries
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Nov 09, 2022 02:12pm
What private visit PMLN. This government is actually being by an absconder from justice and his daughter without any lawful authority. Never thought my country will fall to this level.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 09, 2022 02:14pm
Run Forest Run
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Nov 09, 2022 02:14pm
How mafia runs Pakiatan.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Nov 09, 2022 02:16pm
More loot flying away without any customs inspections or detections. What a country!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unintelligent move
09 Nov, 2022

Unintelligent move

IF Imran Khan is to be believed, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have been compromised. It is a stunning ...
Foreign currency curbs
09 Nov, 2022

Foreign currency curbs

THE purported government decision to restrict the purchase of foreign currency by individuals to $5,000 per day and...
Security for investors
09 Nov, 2022

Security for investors

FOREIGN investment is amongst the various remedies mentioned for addressing Pakistan’s chronic economic problems....
Delayed FIR
Updated 08 Nov, 2022

Delayed FIR

Due to the inordinate delay, the deadlock raised questions regarding institutional exceptionalism.
Battling bandits
08 Nov, 2022

Battling bandits

WHILE urban Sindh, particularly Karachi, suffers from an epidemic of street crime, it is apparent that lawbreakers...
Turning the tide?
08 Nov, 2022

Turning the tide?

A YEAR on, a similar outcome — only this can get even better. Pakistan are once again in the semi-finals of the...