PTI’s protest outside Governor House in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 10:06am
PTI supporters and activists gather outside Punjab Governor House in Lahore to protest against the government. — Picture via Twitter
PTI supporters and activists gather outside Punjab Governor House in Lahore to protest against the government. — Picture via Twitter

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday staged a protest demonstration outside the Governor House to condemn the assassination attempt on its chief Imran Khan and demanded that the FIR of the Wazirabad shooting incident should be registered as per his wishes.

Hundreds of the PTI protesters, led by party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and secretary general Asad Umar, chanted slogans against the ‘imported government’.

Speaking to the protesters, Umar said for the party leaders and workers, the red line had been crossed by the attack on Imran. He said the rulers and establishment should show restraint and avoid putting the nation to the crucial test. He said the whole nation was out on the roads in protest against the assassination attempt and delay in the FIR.

Qureshi said people were showing their political awareness and protesting against the injustice. He chided the PDM leadership for calling the Wazirabad incident a ‘drama’. He thanked the Supreme Court for interfering into the matter and ordering registration of the FIR.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the ‘imported government’ should read the pulse of the people who had come to the demonstration in solidarity with their leader. She said Khan had proved himself courageous by his actions. She said the government would soon be removed and taken to the task.

PTI central Punjab general secretary Hammad Azhar also spoke.

The protest continued over two hours before its participants dispersed peacefully.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2022

