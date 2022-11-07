DAWN.COM Logo

Sindh govt announces new electric bus service in Karachi

Imran Ayub Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 09:59am
Newly-procured buses are seen in this picture shared by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Twitter on Sunday.
KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday announced that it was launching a new bus service in the city comprising “completely environment-friendly” fleet of electric vehicles.

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon took to the social media to share brief details of the fresh initiative.

“Transport department government of Sindh is going to start New Bus service in Karachi. These are Pakistan’s first electrical vehicles which are completely environment friendly. From tomorrow we are going to start the test drive in the city,” he tweeted.

The fresh plan of the Pakistan Peoples Party government came amid ongoing projects of transport and back-to-back launch of new routes under its Peoples Bus Service.

However the sustainability of electric buses is still in doubt as only last year the same initiative couldn’t last long.

“The Sindh government in March 2021 took a similar initiative and launched the country’s first electric bus project in Karachi with a promise that by the end of the year, the number of these environment-friendly vehicles would rise to 100,” said a source privy to the details.

“The electric bus was launched to run from Tower to Sohrab Goth and the fare for one stop was fixed as low as Rs10. However, it didn’t prove sustainable and the only route launched came to a close,” the source said.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2022

Comments (9)
Nov 07, 2022 10:03am
Do they have electricity to charge them? First provide proper electricty to your people. Then do this dramas.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Nov 07, 2022 10:04am
How these buses will be charged, do Karachi has power. What a Joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Nov 07, 2022 10:19am
Please please repair all roads of the city first then introduce whatever you want.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed
Nov 07, 2022 10:37am
You should also know how to maintain them before prematurely end up in scrap yard.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 07, 2022 10:40am
KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday announced that it was launching a new bus service in the city comprising “completely environment-friendly” fleet of electric vehicles. A PTI project, thank you PTI. Nation needs you back.
Reply Recommend 0
Azaad
Nov 07, 2022 10:43am
Good news.
Reply Recommend 0
IR
Nov 07, 2022 10:44am
What about roads, are there buses made of our kind of dilapidated roads? I see wastage of money as always, focus on the conditions of roads before playing such gimmicks....
Reply Recommend 0
Azaad
Nov 07, 2022 10:44am
Joke of the century. You want to reap what others sow.
Reply Recommend 0
samir baloch
Nov 07, 2022 11:05am
lol joke of the day.. electric bus lol there is no electric in Karachi and these guys are introducing electric bus first most fix the housing and business electric than look into electric bus
Reply Recommend 0

