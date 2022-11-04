PTI workers take to streets against attack on their leader

PESHAWAR: The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) took to streets in provincial capital and other districts of the province on Thursday evening to protest the assassination bid on their leader and former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

A large number of PTI workers gathered at Hashtnagri Chowk in Peshawar. The protesters blocked Khyber Road for about 30 minutes. They marched to the nearby Chief Minister’s House where they chanted slogans against the federal government and later dispersed peacefully.

Talking to journalists, former district nazim Mohammad Asim Khan said that they recorded their protest. He said that they would chalk out future course of action on Friday. He asked his party to keep themselves prepared for the call.

In Kohat, a large number of PTI workers staged a rally against the assassination attempt on the former prime minister.

Protesters seek impartial inquiry into the Wazirabad firing incident

The rally turned into a public meeting at Shaheed Chowk where PTI leaders accused the federal government of the attack. They demanded a high-level inquiry into the case and transparent interrogation of the arrested accused.

In Charsadda, PTI workers took out rallies to protest the assassination bid on the former premier and staged a demonstration at Farooq Azam Chowk. They also burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the government.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Tangi president Irshad Ali and other speakers said that Imran Khan was Pakistan’s most popular leader. They said that the former premier was their red line; however, his opponents tried to assassinate him. They said that they could not be cowed through such tactics and would continue to stand with their leader at all costs.

In Mardan, scores of PTI activists took to streets to condemn the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

The protesting workers led by PTI lawmakers including Abdus Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, Zahir Shah Toru and Ameer Farzand, held a demonstration at Bacha Khan Chowk.

They burnt tyres and condemned attempt on the life of their leader. They demanded stern action against the accused, who was arrested by Punjab police.

They said that a high-level and an impartial inquiry should be initiated into the incident. They urged the authorities concerned to not only trace the real perpetrators but also present the findings of the inquiry before the nation.

In Lower Dir, PTI workers came on the roads in different parts of the district to protest the attack on Imran Khan’s container.

Led by MNA Bashir Khan, PTI workers held a protest demonstration in Jandol. They also bunt tyres on the road and chanted slogans against the federal government for its failure to provide security to the PTI long march.

Addressing the charged workers, MNA Bashir Khan said that they were standing by their party chief. He condemned the attack on Imran Khan’s container and termed it a cowardice act.

Similar protests were held in Maidan, Timergara, Khall, Chakdara and Munda wherein according to the eye witnesses 100 to 150 workers in groups participated. The rallies were addressed by PTI tehsil chairmen Ashraf Salar, Asim Shoaib and others.

The protesters demanded of the government to probe the attack and arrest the planners. They also prayed for the speedy recovery of all injured PTI leaders. They dispersed peacefully after some time.

Meanwhile, the PTI workers reportedly blocked Swat Motorway near Chakdara Interchange for some time. They chanted slogans against the federal government.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022