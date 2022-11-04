Arid varsity comes up with business ideas for graduates

RAWALPINDI: To facilitate the fresh graduates and entrepreneurs with brilliant business ideas, Qamaruz Zaman Incubation Centre was established at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

This centre had the capacity to support ten groups of entrepreneurs with exciting business ideas and they will be trained to establish new businesses.

The representatives of Punjab IT Board, who are the collaborators of the university, were also present on the occasion.

In this centre, incubators working on different business ideas are not only provided financial support, but they also benefit from the supervision and guidance of different experts from industry and academia in their respective working area.

This centre was inaugurated by the university Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman.

Addressing on the occasion, he appreciated the efforts of faculty members of Institutes of Management Sciences particularly Director, Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez and Assistant Director Dr. Muhammad Irfan for their tiring efforts in establishment of this center.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted the need of the academia industry partnership and emphasized that these kinds of centers and applied research work in collaboration with the industry partners is the key to success in today’s world.

He also added that these kinds of centers need time to promote new businesses. These centers can attract the young graduates to transform their business ideas into successful business.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022