UN asks Kenya to hold thorough inquiry into Arshad Sharif’s death

Anwar Iqbal Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 07:37am
A file photo of slain journalist Arshad Sharif. — Picture via Arshad Sharif/Facebook
A file photo of slain journalist Arshad Sharif. — Picture via Arshad Sharif/Facebook

WASHINGTON: The United Nations has urged Kenya to conduct a thorough investigation into the mysterious death of a Pakistani journalist, Arshad Sharif, and share the findings with the public.

“I saw this tragic report of his death. I think the circumstances need to be investigated thoroughly, and the Kenyan authorities said they would,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary General told journalists in New York.

He also underlined the importance of “the results of the investigation being shared quickly.”

At a Monday afternoon news briefing in Washington, Spokesperson Ned Price reiterated the US administration’s call for “a full investigation by the government of Kenya” into Mr Sharif’s death because “it’s not entirely clear … what led to his death.”

Kenyan authorities said earlier that Mr Sharif was hit by police bullets as he sat in a car at a roadblock near Nairobi. The police claimed that they were searching the vehicles for an abducted child when Mr Sharif’s driver drove through the blockade, causing the officers to open fire.

Mr Sharif’s family has rejected the explanation and demanded an independent inquiry.

One of the journalists said Mr Sharif tried to renew his US visa in Dubai, but his application was rejected. Had his visa been renewed, his life could have been saved, the journalist added.

“It’s difficult for me to speak with any specificity regarding what we could do with a particular individual,” Mr Price said, adding that the United States has programmes around the world to bolster protections for those exercising their universal right to freedom of expression.

“And it’s clear through his work that Arshad Sharif was dedicated to that fundamental right of freedom of expression. His work was known around the world,” he said.

The US official also said that the US government was aware that other governments “intimidate, harass, (and) seek to silence the voices of those who are so committed to that freedom of expression.”

Asked if Pakistani journalists living in the US had reasons to fear for their lives as well, Mr Price said that the freedom of expression was not only enshrined in the US Constitution but was also “embedded in America’s DNA” and, therefore, journalists should have no fear in America.

“We also believe that these rights are universal. These are rights that should not only be protected here (but) should be at the heart of societies around the world,” the US official declared.

And when “countries fail to respect these rights, … when they attempt to suppress, repress, or otherwise harass journalists — they tend to hear about it from the United States,” he said. “And that’s a good thing.”

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2022

Comments (14)
M. Emad
Oct 26, 2022 07:37am
Kenya Police inquiry = Pakistan Police inquiry.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 26, 2022 07:37am
Shame on all of us.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem
Oct 26, 2022 07:38am
All drama...why US is not questioning Pakistani govt? Oh they are their puppets who they actually trying to save.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Oct 26, 2022 07:39am
Why is the UN General secretary’s office asking for an investigation into the killing of a journalist abroad? I have not heard of a such quick reaction from the plodding UN. Something suspicious is going on.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Oct 26, 2022 07:45am
This does not make sense. If they were searching for a car with an abducted child, why shoot at it. Wont the child get killed?
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Oct 26, 2022 07:49am
He was victim of a very sophisticated and complex target killing at behest of International intelligence agencies.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Oct 26, 2022 07:57am
Well known target killing that has been practiced in the past by mafias
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem Malik
Oct 26, 2022 08:02am
Thanks, UN.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 26, 2022 08:11am
Since when does anyone give two hoots about what the UN wants?
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Oct 26, 2022 08:14am
Who ordered his killing ? Nation will never forget .
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Oct 26, 2022 08:27am
If US government was serious they would hold Pakistani authorities responsible for this murder as they held MBS responsible for the Khashogi murder.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 26, 2022 08:36am
Oops, now this might become a problem. UN should have asked to do the investigation themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Oct 26, 2022 08:49am
Benazir Bhutto was killed in Pakistan, UN itself probed but nothing came out of it, nothing will come out of investigations into Arshad Sharif's killing, money and power is all that is needed to get away with such crimes.
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
Oct 26, 2022 08:51am
Ask the same from Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

