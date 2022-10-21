DAWN.COM Logo

ECP set to announce verdict on Toshakhana reference against Imran today

Fahad Chaudhry | Dawn.com Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 11:33am

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to announce its verdict on the Toshakhana disqualification reference against former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan today (Friday), over a month after it was reserved.

Strict security measures were in place at the ECP ahead of the ruling.

According to a notice issued by the ECP on Thursday, the verdict is expected at 2pm, and the ECP has directed all relevant parties or their counsels to appear before it at its secretariat in Islamabad.

The reference was filed in August against Imran by the coalition government, for “not sharing details” of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their alleged sale. Lawmakers from the Pakistan Democratic Movement — the ruling alliance — had submitted the reference to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who had subsequently forwarded it to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for further action.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

However, the PTI, while in government, had been reluctant to disclose details of the gifts presented to Imran since he assumed office in 2018, maintaining that doing so would jeopardise international ties, even as the Pakistan Infor­mation Commission (PIC) ordered it to do so.

But later, in a written reply submitted to the ECP on September 8, Imran had admitted to selling at least four presents he had received during his tenure as the prime minister.

The former premier, in his reply, had maintained that the sale of the gifts that he had procured from the state treasury after paying Rs21.56 million fetched about Rs58m. One of the gifts included a graff wristwatch, a pair of cuff links, an expensive pen and a ring while the other three gifts included four Rolex watches.

Security arrangements

Strict security measures were in place at the ECP’s office ahead of the ruling on Friday, with police, Rangers and Frontier Corps personnel deployed on site in large numbers.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon also visited the office to review security arrangements.

On Thursday, the ECP sent a letter to Islamabad police, requesting “foolproof security” inside and outside the watchdog’s premises for the full day in order to “avoid any untoward incident”. The letter also requested that two security personnel in civil dress and a traffic warden be provided as well.

The ECP stressed that all necessary security arrangements be completed, particularly inside the ECP secretariat’s building, and the matter was treated as “most urgent”.

PTI criticises ECP ahead of ruling

Ahead of the verdict, PTI leaders intensified their criticism of the ECP, repeating their allegations of the electoral watchdog being partial against them.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari alleged in a tweet on Friday that the reference was all about “political vendetta by [the] biased ECP, led by [a] quisling CEC.

“What [the] ECP should be pursuing is Toshakhana cars Asif Zardari and absconder Nawaz Sharif whisked away!”

Similarly, PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari tweeted: “A biased ECP will today announce verdict in [the] Toshakhana case. A politically motivated case is being pursued whilst corrupt politicians including Nawaz and Zardari have been granted NRO-2.”

Meanwhile, a hashtag in Urdu, translating to “Imran Khan our red line” was the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan on Friday morning, with PTI leaders and followers expressing their support for the former prime minister.

In an apparent reference to the day’s developments, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted: “Islamabad is currently presenting the image of a fort that is under siege by a large army. This is just the start of the war and they are already worried? When millions of people will surround [you], no escape route will be left. Don’t take matters to the point of no return.”

The reference

The reference against Imran was filed by MNA Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha carrying signatures of lawmakers Agha Hassan Baloch, Salahudeen Ayubi, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Rafiullah Agha and Saad Waseem Sheikh and it was subsequently forwarded to CEC Raja.

The ruling PML-N is confident Imran is going to be disqualified in the reference as they say he has not declared in his assets the amount he received from the alleged sale of state gifts.

In their disqualification reference, MNAs from the ruling alliance included documentary evidence to corroborate their claims against the ex-premier and sought his disqualification under Sections 2 and 3 of Article 63 of the Constitution, read with Article 62(1)(f).

Article 62(1)(f) says: “A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless […] he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.”

Article 63(2) says: “If any question arises whether a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has become disqualified from being a member, the Speaker or, as the case may be, the Chairman shall, unless he decides that no such question has arisen, refer the question to the Election Commission within thirty days and should he fail to do so within the aforesaid period it shall be deemed to have been referred to the Election Commission.”

While, Article 63(3) reads: “The Election Commission shall decide the question within ninety days from its receipt or deemed to have been received and if it is of the opinion that the member has become disqualified, he shall cease to be a member and his seat shall become vacant.”

The Toshakhana case

Last year, the PIC had accepted an application by Islamabad-based journalist Rana Abrar Khalid and directed the Cabinet Division to “provide the requested information about the gifts received by [then] prime minister Imran from foreign head of states, head of governments and other foreign dignitaries … description/specification of each gift, information about the gifts retained by the PM and the Rules under which gifts thus received are retained by him”.

The Cabinet Division was told to share the required information within 10 working days and upload it on the official website as well.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division had challenged the PIC order in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), claiming that it was “illegal, without lawful authority”. The then-government took the stance that the dis­closure of any information rela­ted to Toshakhana jeopardises international ties.

In April this year, the IHC had directed Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani to ensure the implementation of the PIC order to publicise details of the gifts presented to former prime minister Imran by heads of states since he assumed office in August 2018.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 21, 2022 11:34am
Bring it on.
Justice
Oct 21, 2022 11:36am
Yes, we are patiently waiting for the verdict sitting in front of TV.
Danaal
Oct 21, 2022 11:40am
What a farce, we already know ECP is currupt, we know it's rediculous judgement, we know the ECP is not fit for purpose.
Zuk
Oct 21, 2022 11:43am
Interesting. PTI moved reference against CEC and ECP decides to disqualify Imran Khan. So the government has many an arrows up its sleeve. We are not only heading towards a sure default but perhaps total chaos like Sri Lanka.
Shampee
Oct 21, 2022 11:44am
Creating Hype for nothing.
Hope786
Oct 21, 2022 11:46am
Arrogant destroyed himself with his ego, selfishness and arrogance. He was acting as a pharoah, and will duffer the same fate. People trusted you and you betrayed them. Shame on you!
Zak
Oct 21, 2022 11:53am
A fake case that needs to be seen and presented with the other 3 parties, then reality will come out. ECP cannot disqualify anybody only supreme can do that.
Punjabi Lion
Oct 21, 2022 11:58am
IK is nothing but a liar & papulist.
Aruj
Oct 21, 2022 12:01pm
Selling gifts. Economy seems to be bad.
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Oct 21, 2022 12:02pm
If the verdict goes against Imran Khan, he will never accept it & make a usual hue & cry. And that is highly anticipated.
Aaqib
Oct 21, 2022 12:04pm
Goons and Thugs last move before IK takes on !
Majid Burfat
Oct 21, 2022 12:08pm
It is categorically stated in the Toshakhan rules established in 1974 as a separate department under the auspices of administration of the Cabinet Division whereby all invaluable gifts provided to parliamentarians, rulers, bureaucrats, and government officials by any heads of other states or countries and even from foreign dignitaries would be stored in the said department with complete details thereof.Moreover, same has to be intimated by the persos who receive them
Majid Burfat
Oct 21, 2022 12:09pm
in whichever capacity mentioned above instantly to the Cabinet Division. Nevertheless, the PTI government didn't follow the prescribed rules of Toshakhana and remained reluctant to disclose the requisite in respect of the gifts given IK since his incumbency as PM in 2018 on the pretext it would be jeopardizing the ties between countries and could harm the international ties. However, it is prescribed rules of the concerned department enuciating apparently to diclose all details of
Ismail
Oct 21, 2022 12:09pm
Justice in this country will never happen, all crooks circled around one of true legen who gave everything for this country; be it family or savings.
