Former Balochistan High Court CJ Noor Meskanzai fatally shot outside mosque in Balochistan’s Kharan: police

Former Balochistan High Court chief justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was fatally shot outside a mosque in Balochistan’s Kharan area, a police official said on Friday.

Kharan Superintendent of Police Asif Halim told Dawn.com that unidentified assailants opened fire at him outside the mosque, which left Maskanzai gravely injured.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the demise of the “brave and fearless judge”.

He added that his services were “unforgettable” and stressed that the “cowardly attacks of the enemies of peace cannot intimidate the nation”.

Quetta Bar Association announces boycott of courts

Meanwhile, Quetta Bar Association President Ajmal Khan Kakar condemned the incident and announced a boycott of the courts along with mourning for three days.

In a statement, he strongly condemned the killing of Muskanzai and said every citizen was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of the former judge.

“We strongly condemn this incident and demand that the killers must immediately be arrest and brought to book.”

He said the ex-judge worked with dignity and fairness throughout his life while the void created by his martyrdom will never be filled.

A profile of Meskanzai on the Balochistan High Court Justice’s website said he was born on the 1st of September 1956, at Kunri, District Kharan.

Justice Meskanzai started his legal practice in September 1981, at Quetta.

He was appointed as assistant advocate general Balochistan and worked on the seat from June to December, 1998. He was elected as Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Bar Council from the 24th of March 2005 to 24thof March, 2006.

Meskanzai was elevated as additional judge of the High Court of Balochistan on the 7th of September 2009, and confirmed as a judge of the High Court on 11th of May, 2011.

Justice Meskanzai took oath as chief justice of the High Court of Balochistan on December 26, 2014.

He later became the chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court, and authored the landmark judgement that declared the Riba-based banking system against the Sharia.