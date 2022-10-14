DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 14, 2022

Former Balochistan High Court CJ Noor Meskanzai fatally shot outside mosque in Balochistan’s Kharan: police

Ghalib Nihad Published October 14, 2022 Updated October 14, 2022 11:00pm
<p>Justice Noor Meskanzai was killed on Friday.—Balochistan High Court</p>

Justice Noor Meskanzai was killed on Friday.—Balochistan High Court

Former Balochistan High Court chief justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was fatally shot outside a mosque in Balochistan’s Kharan area, a police official said on Friday.

Kharan Superintendent of Police Asif Halim told Dawn.com that unidentified assailants opened fire at him outside the mosque, which left Maskanzai gravely injured.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the demise of the “brave and fearless judge”.

He added that his services were “unforgettable” and stressed that the “cowardly attacks of the enemies of peace cannot intimidate the nation”.

Quetta Bar Association announces boycott of courts

Meanwhile, Quetta Bar Association President Ajmal Khan Kakar condemned the incident and announced a boycott of the courts along with mourning for three days.

In a statement, he strongly condemned the killing of Muskanzai and said every citizen was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of the former judge.

“We strongly condemn this incident and demand that the killers must immediately be arrest and brought to book.”

He said the ex-judge worked with dignity and fairness throughout his life while the void created by his martyrdom will never be filled.

A profile of Meskanzai on the Balochistan High Court Justice’s website said he was born on the 1st of September 1956, at Kunri, District Kharan.

Justice Meskanzai started his legal practice in September 1981, at Quetta.

He was appointed as assistant advocate general Balochistan and worked on the seat from June to December, 1998. He was elected as Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Bar Council from the 24th of March 2005 to 24thof March, 2006.

Meskanzai was elevated as additional judge of the High Court of Balochistan on the 7th of September 2009, and confirmed as a judge of the High Court on 11th of May, 2011.

Justice Meskanzai took oath as chief justice of the High Court of Balochistan on December 26, 2014.

He later became the chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court, and authored the landmark judgement that declared the Riba-based banking system against the Sharia.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Much complacency
Updated 14 Oct, 2022

Much complacency

Does our government expect foreign aid and assistance to just walk in?
Faustian bargain
14 Oct, 2022

Faustian bargain

AS Imran Khan has often pointed out in the context of the unequal relationship between Pakistan and the West,...
Power outage
14 Oct, 2022

Power outage

THE major power breakdown that left the country’s southern region, including several cities in Sindh, Balochistan...
Political vendetta
13 Oct, 2022

Political vendetta

THERE is little hope for the future if we must insist on remaining hung up on the past. The pound of flesh taken ...
Anti-militancy protests
Updated 13 Oct, 2022

Anti-militancy protests

Attempts to differentiate between the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Taliban will do little to bring peace to KP.
ECP’s welcome decision
13 Oct, 2022

ECP’s welcome decision

ELECTIONS are an essential feature of democracy. There have been several recent examples where countries with strong...