Got relief in cases on merit under old NAB laws, says Maryam

Dawn.com Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 09:41pm
<p>PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday denied getting any “relief” in cases against her following the recent amendments in accountability laws, saying that she got a reprieve on merit “and that too under old NAB laws”.

Addressing a press conference hours after receiving her passport from the Lahore High Court today, Maryam called out PTI Chairman Imran Khan for claiming she went scot-free as part of an “NRO given to her party”, underlining that she served a jail sentence for over three months in a “fake case”.

Justice was overdue and it has been delivered now, the PML-N leader said.

Maryam said her party was yet to be given a “level-playing field” despite being in power. “This will only be possible when justice is meted out and Imran gets the same treatment that Nawaz Sharif was given.”

In response to a question, she said Nawaz’s “way is now clear”, adding that an application will be filed with a court apprising it of vindication from all charges.

“Only he will decide the timing but Mian Sahib will soon return to the country,” she added.

Maryam said she will try harder to get Imran punished for his “crimes”, claiming that the foreign funding case was the “father of all cases” against the former prime minister.

She castigated Imran for turning the word “neutral” into a “curse”, claiming he was raising hue and cry only because “the crutches lent to him in 2011 have been taken back”.

“If you are so popular, then why are you appealing to neutrals and forcing them to renege on their oath and help you?” she asked.

She went on to say that countries were now hesitant from sending ciphers to Pakistan assuming they might land in unwanted debates and conspiracies.

Commenting on the dismissal of the contempt notice against Imran, Maryam said she respected Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court for his decision “but I want to tell the judiciary respectfully that generosity is not shown to people like him”.

AHAQ
Oct 04, 2022 09:34pm
Another lie by the queen of lies
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Oct 04, 2022 09:35pm
She should be in jail because of forgery
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Oct 04, 2022 09:55pm
On merit alone you qualify for a lengthy prison term!
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Oct 04, 2022 10:03pm
She speaks the truth!
Reply Recommend 0
NAM
Oct 04, 2022 10:05pm
If wishes were horses she will be riding them all
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Oct 04, 2022 10:14pm
Looters and cheaters will continue to get away under this regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 04, 2022 10:16pm
Filled the oil tanks with cheap petrol and trip o London makes sense.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 04, 2022 10:18pm
Maryam is brilliant. She will be PM in the foreseeable future.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Oct 04, 2022 10:35pm
Merit in this country is the biggest lie and worst tragedy . If merit is followed , then most of your family members including you are behind bars and looted money is being deported in state bank
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 04, 2022 10:40pm
There is no merit in dishonesty, lying to the court and finally no merit on bogus claims or stories.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 04, 2022 10:41pm
Other countries do not send us ciphers. She ought to fire her staff for not briefing her properly
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Oct 04, 2022 10:48pm
She is a fraud of highest mafia standard.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 04, 2022 10:57pm
Why it happened after change of NAB law ? You cannot fool people all the time..
Reply Recommend 0

Who killed Sarah Shahnawaz?

Who killed Sarah Shahnawaz?

Aisha Sarwari
I’m advocating here for something very ordinary — to take the worst possible fallen woman this society hates to the core, and refuse to believe she deserves harm.

