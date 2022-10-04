Got relief in cases on merit under old NAB laws, says Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday denied getting any “relief” in cases against her following the recent amendments in accountability laws, saying that she got a reprieve on merit “and that too under old NAB laws”.

Addressing a press conference hours after receiving her passport from the Lahore High Court today, Maryam called out PTI Chairman Imran Khan for claiming she went scot-free as part of an “NRO given to her party”, underlining that she served a jail sentence for over three months in a “fake case”.

Justice was overdue and it has been delivered now, the PML-N leader said.

Maryam said her party was yet to be given a “level-playing field” despite being in power. “This will only be possible when justice is meted out and Imran gets the same treatment that Nawaz Sharif was given.”

In response to a question, she said Nawaz’s “way is now clear”, adding that an application will be filed with a court apprising it of vindication from all charges.

“Only he will decide the timing but Mian Sahib will soon return to the country,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Maryam said she will try harder to get Imran punished for his “crimes”, claiming that the foreign funding case was the “father of all cases” against the former prime minister.

She castigated Imran for turning the word “neutral” into a “curse”, claiming he was raising hue and cry only because “the crutches lent to him in 2011 have been taken back”.

“If you are so popular, then why are you appealing to neutrals and forcing them to renege on their oath and help you?” she asked.

She went on to say that countries were now hesitant from sending ciphers to Pakistan assuming they might land in unwanted debates and conspiracies.

Commenting on the dismissal of the contempt notice against Imran, Maryam said she respected Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court for his decision “but I want to tell the judiciary respectfully that generosity is not shown to people like him”.