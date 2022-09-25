Imran still hasn’t ‘fallen out of favour’, claims Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaking at a gathering of ulema and students.—APP

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan Democ­ratic Movement and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan still enjoys “support that matters” as he continued to get “relief from courts”.

Speaking to the media in Kot Addu on Friday night, he said Imran Khan was “entirely incompetent” whether in power or in opposition.

“His connections with Israel are being proven. International powers are busy trying to get relief for him,” he alleged.

According to the JUI-F chief, Imran Khan had mortgaged the country’s economy and institutions during his regime.

Says all-out efforts being made to control price hike

“He made the State Bank subservient to the IMF. Institutions like the Financial Action Task Force are blackmailing us,” he regretted.

The PDM leader said there was pressure on the country’s economy.

“We are well aware of inflation and condition of the common man and are trying to clear the mess left by the ousted government.”

In response to a question about the nomination of new army chief, he said everything about this process was clearly mentioned in the Constitution and Imran Khan should better keep quiet on this issue.

The JUI-F emir predicted a dark future for Imran Khan and said once the country was handed over to him but now this risk could never be taken again.

He said comprehensive changes have been proposed in the transgender bill in consultation with scholars and it would be moved in the Senate soon.

Maulana Fazl said floods have caused havoc throughout the country.

“We will have to import even vegetables to deal with the food crisis,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PDM chief also addressed a gathering of teachers and students at Jamia Khalid bin Waleed in the Thingi area.

JUI-F Punjab General Secretary Maulana Safiullah and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

In his address, the JUI-F chief said the federal government was making all-out efforts to control price hike to provide relief to people, adds APP.

Maulana Fazl underlined the need for forging unity among Muslims.

He said there were different religions in the world but only Islam was being targeted by the forces of tyranny.

He said differences could be resolved through wisdom and demonstrating patience.

