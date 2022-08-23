Judiciary must see if ‘power-hungry’ man is above the law: Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday offered thinly veiled criticism of PTI chief Imran Khan, referring to him as “mad for power” as he said the judiciary must see “whether this person is above the law”.

“All provinces are looking to us in this emergency situation, but there is a man whose lust for power is driving him mad with each passing day,” a statement issued by the PPP quoted Zardari as saying during a meeting with Sindh ministers.

Without naming the PTI chief, Zardari called out for allegedly threatening the army, the police and a female magistrate, saying “this man dares authorities to arrest him”.

“This man is subjecting our army to criticism on a daily basis and the same army is battling terrorists and sacrificing their lives for the country,” the PPP co-chairperson said.

The remarks from the ex-president come in the wake of recent statements of the ex-premier made referring to “neutrals” — a term he uses for the military establishment — and his choice words about a female additional sessions judge who allowed his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill to be remanded back into Islamabad police’s custody.

Reacting to the controversial remarks of the ex-PM, Zardari called upon the government to establish its writ, warning “otherwise institutions will continue to be under attack from him”.

Earlier, he said all provinces were facing an emergency situation and urged all parties to shun politics and focus on helping flood-hit people.

At a rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and declared: “We won’t spare you.” He then warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

A day later, Imran was booked in a terrorism case for “threatening” a female judge and senior police officers with the interior minister declaring that the PTI chief would not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion.