Judiciary must see if ‘power-hungry’ man is above the law: Zardari

Dawn.com Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 01:40pm
<p>This combination photo shows PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari — Photo courtesy: DawnNewsTV/PPP Twitter</p>

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday offered thinly veiled criticism of PTI chief Imran Khan, referring to him as “mad for power” as he said the judiciary must see “whether this person is above the law”.

“All provinces are looking to us in this emergency situation, but there is a man whose lust for power is driving him mad with each passing day,” a statement issued by the PPP quoted Zardari as saying during a meeting with Sindh ministers.

Without naming the PTI chief, Zardari called out for allegedly threatening the army, the police and a female magistrate, saying “this man dares authorities to arrest him”.

“This man is subjecting our army to criticism on a daily basis and the same army is battling terrorists and sacrificing their lives for the country,” the PPP co-chairperson said.

The remarks from the ex-president come in the wake of recent statements of the ex-premier made referring to “neutrals” — a term he uses for the military establishment — and his choice words about a female additional sessions judge who allowed his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill to be remanded back into Islamabad police’s custody.

Also read: Imran asks ‘neutrals’ to review policies while there is still time

Reacting to the controversial remarks of the ex-PM, Zardari called upon the government to establish its writ, warning “otherwise institutions will continue to be under attack from him”.

Earlier, he said all provinces were facing an emergency situation and urged all parties to shun politics and focus on helping flood-hit people.

At a rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and declared: “We won’t spare you.” He then warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

A day later, Imran was booked in a terrorism case for “threatening” a female judge and senior police officers with the interior minister declaring that the PTI chief would not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion.

bhaRAT©
Aug 23, 2022 01:43pm
Look who is talking about law!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 23, 2022 01:43pm
A lawless gangster of Sindh!!
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Aug 23, 2022 01:45pm
look who is talking.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 23, 2022 01:45pm
Zardari only interested in money and stealing others rights. Zardari just look at Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah The Great
Aug 23, 2022 01:45pm
Asif Zardari is last person we should listen to talking about "Rule of Law".
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 23, 2022 01:47pm
Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday offered thinly veiled criticism of PTI chief Imran Khan, referring to him as “mad for power” as he said the judiciary must see “whether this person is above the law”. Kindly play zardari abuse videos against army and judiciary, most corrupt man
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 23, 2022 01:47pm
A looter, criticising a true leader. !! Zardari should be in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 23, 2022 01:48pm
The nation is hungry for IK leadership.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Aug 23, 2022 01:50pm
IK isn't power hungry, we want him back into power..
Reply Recommend 0
Sal
Aug 23, 2022 01:50pm
Crook speaks
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Aug 23, 2022 01:51pm
Adlia will do what the WhatsApp instructs them to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Aug 23, 2022 01:52pm
Zaradri Sahib, you look power hungry for your son Bilawal to become Prime Minister in your lifetime. Please explain.
Reply Recommend 0
IK
Aug 23, 2022 01:53pm
@Abdullah The Great, I don’t agree. He is not even the last person to listen to.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Aug 23, 2022 01:55pm
Look who is talking. Somebody tell him to keep his mouth shut. Nobody cares what this crook has to say.
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Aug 23, 2022 01:56pm
Corrupt Zardari! Look at what you have done to Sindh. Object poverty every where!
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 23, 2022 01:57pm
Life is nothing if not ironic!
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 23, 2022 01:57pm
What a contrast, Imran vs Zardari .... TRUTH vs LIE.... HERO vs VILLAIN
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Shah
Aug 23, 2022 02:01pm
look who is talking, biggest criminal of Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Aug 23, 2022 02:10pm
Look who is talking
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 23, 2022 02:14pm
Mister PHD in Politics speaks the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 23, 2022 02:15pm
Mister Don of Pakistan speaks the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Aug 23, 2022 02:15pm
Zadari is right.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 23, 2022 02:16pm
Mister Political Magician speaks the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Zai
Aug 23, 2022 02:18pm
Look who is talking and it's about law : you have ruined everything including law
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Aug 23, 2022 02:27pm
did he ever obey any law himself?
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Aug 23, 2022 02:32pm
He should not be taken seriously.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 23, 2022 02:50pm
The whole independent, neutral, impartial, unbiased, matured, enlightened, educated, enduring, excelling and non-indoctrinated world knows very well that in essence, it's the other way around.
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Aug 23, 2022 02:53pm
He is not above the Law, the nation wants him to be PM of the country because of his honesty.
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Aug 23, 2022 02:57pm
PATHETIC!!! This con-artist & criminal - Zardari is Pathetic!!
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Aug 23, 2022 02:57pm
Please someone read the comment section. The nation has spoken!
Reply Recommend 0

