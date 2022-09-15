DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 16, 2022

Taliban see bid to build border post behind Kurram violence

Bureau Report Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 08:37am

PESHAWAR: The Afghan Taliban have attributed Tuesday’s cross-border firing to attempts by Pakistani forces to build a post close to the Durand Line.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Deputy Spokesman for the Emirate-i-Islamia Afghanistan Bilal Karimi said that “as a matter of principle”, construction of military installations or posts was not permissible in close proximity of the Durand Line.

But the Pakistani troops, he claimed, attempted to build a post close to the border and when “some people from the Emirate-i-Islamia” approached them to discuss the issue, “unfortunately, they were fired upon as a result of which there were casualties”.

“Subsequently, there was [an] exchange of fire between the two sides which possibly caused some casualties on the other side as well,” he said.

Mr Karimi’s remarks follow a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media affairs wing of Pakistan military, soon after the incident on Tuesday. The ISPR said that three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in firing by “terrorists from inside Afghanistan” in the general area of Kharlachi, Kurram tribal district.

“As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of [our] own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” it further said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities in future,” the ISPR had said.

On Wednesday, Mr Karimi said the matter was under investigation and that they were in contact with the leadership to preempt the construction of posts in the nearby areas in future.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2022

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (63)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AHAQ
Sep 15, 2022 08:44am
Taliban were supposed to work with Pakistan to avoid such happenings. Looks like India is more helpful and trusted by the Taliban after they took over Kabul.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 15, 2022 08:45am
Why does Pakistan always have issues with immediate neighbors?
Reply Recommend 0
JF21
Sep 15, 2022 08:46am
Just the start....movie yet to begin.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 15, 2022 08:50am
Pakistan should settle the 'Durand Line' issue with Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 15, 2022 08:54am
Backyard snake has moved to the front yard now.
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Sep 15, 2022 08:57am
Make sure to complete the fence . There is already terror activity started in Swat valley.
Reply Recommend 0
NeutralUmpire
Sep 15, 2022 09:00am
You sow what you reap. Unfortunately we are still tied between good and bad talibans.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Sep 15, 2022 09:00am
Now they are doing favors to US, keeping Pakistan out of FATF.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Sep 15, 2022 09:04am
…..in all those fire exchange at Afghan border with Talibans or terrorists, always Pakistani soldiers are martyred….
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 09:09am
Extension is need of the hour so these skirmishes are not abnormal. Need some grounds for continuation of the command in armed forces !!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
jay
Sep 15, 2022 09:13am
@AHAQ, India does not interfere in the internal matters of Afghanistan like Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 15, 2022 09:19am
This is the result of your own making. You fed these snakes for years, when US was literally interested in getting rid of them once for all. And now they're only our problem, everyone else is just fine in the region. I trust India more than Talibans.
Reply Recommend 0
Gulam Ali
Sep 15, 2022 09:19am
Pakistan wait and watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 15, 2022 09:20am
Good fences make good neighbors. They don’t know this, so we need to teach them.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 15, 2022 09:25am
@jay, you can say that again
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Sep 15, 2022 09:29am
Afghanistan is under a terrorist regime, who are they to stop us from building a fence? Because they want open cross border movement for human and snuggling routes. We need to stop all traffic to and from Afghanistan for 6 months until they behave.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 15, 2022 09:30am
Afghans cannot be trusted - they get their orders from India
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Sep 15, 2022 09:39am
@Justice, Read european history for lessons in border disputes amongst nations.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivaldi
Sep 15, 2022 09:43am
Beware of the people who have broken shackles of slavery.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Sep 15, 2022 09:46am
This was bound to happen and will escalate in future. Enjoy your brothers.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 15, 2022 09:47am
Taliban are cash strapped at the moment so they are doing whatever they can and the way they can to make up the deficiency
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Sep 15, 2022 09:56am
Taliban should learn to respect Pakistan and do not indulge in duplicity by standing on the shoulders of India. Otherwise, we know how to deal with an adversity.
Reply Recommend 0
momtaz
Sep 15, 2022 10:00am
Pakistan should close all entry/exit points into/out Afghanistan[they just have long beards and hairs and brutalize their women.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Sep 15, 2022 10:05am
@Justice, Why does India have problems with all its neighbors? From Pakistan, to China, to Sri Lanka, to even Bangladesh... Why?
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Sep 15, 2022 10:06am
Is there a law against building posts? Why did the EIA fire at us when we are building a post on our side? Is there a prior agreement about this?
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Sep 15, 2022 10:10am
Seems like they double crossed Bajwa. Time to take action. Btw who made the rule not to make military installations near our own border?
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Sep 15, 2022 10:19am
No money for bloodthirsty beaters of women and young boys
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 15, 2022 10:37am
Current government parties are responsible as they governed 30 years
Reply Recommend 0
Flyer
Sep 15, 2022 10:54am
How long Pakistani soldiers will killed by these terrorists, Why not Pakistan use Drones to destroy the terrorist’s camps?
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Sep 15, 2022 10:54am
Why they have objections to military posts on border inside Pakistan, are they going to dictate..??? Pakistan should stop appeasing these elements as they will never be supportive to Pakistan..
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 15, 2022 11:09am
Don’t worry. Everything will be alright
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Sep 15, 2022 11:09am
Afghan Talibans openly rejected ISPR narrative.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 15, 2022 11:22am
@Justice, just like
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 15, 2022 11:23am
@Justice, just like your india has issues with all its neighbours including Pakistan, China, Nepal and Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Sep 15, 2022 11:32am
Pakistan has issues with all neighbours. It should take a friendly approach.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Sep 15, 2022 11:34am
@Justice, You mean like India does with its neighbors on other sides? First look at yourself before lecturing us
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Sep 15, 2022 11:36am
Except, few exceptions, Afghans will never be thankful to any one, ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Sep 15, 2022 11:37am
Pakistan should decide what's best for our security. Talibans and Afghans probably want an open border without any checks.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Sep 15, 2022 11:37am
Pakistan needs to be firm with Afghanistan and move relationship to more diplomatic way it is with other countries and incidents such as this should result in heavy price across the border, we cannot have this situation.
Reply Recommend 0
What the ....
Sep 15, 2022 12:03pm
Zia keeps on Giving & Giving even after so man years.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Sep 15, 2022 12:15pm
They can never be in good terms with Pakistan, be it Taliban, or so called moderates or northern alliances left over, it's all history. So Pakistan should stop appeasing Afghanistan. Should put more post and complete fencing. Our tribal belt should better move from stone age living to current reality, no free movement across border that has repurcassions that Pakistan faced in last 40-years.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 15, 2022 12:16pm
Just solve the border issues!
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 15, 2022 12:16pm
@AHAQ, should have known from history!
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 15, 2022 12:16pm
@Justice, go figure
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 15, 2022 12:17pm
@kamal chowkidar, which ones
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood Ghaznavi
Sep 15, 2022 12:19pm
Afghanistan never have peace time in more than 1000 years. Uzbek, Tajik, Pashtoon fighting with each other since long. Russians or Americans were not invited by Pakistan to invade Afghanistan. Paksitan should safeguard its borders and should be ready to defend it. Strong reply is the only answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Solo
Sep 15, 2022 12:32pm
Brotherly Afghans showing brotherhood. Pakistani officialdom need to change their approach and diplomacy in bilateral relations with Afghans and Afghanistan or else they’ll continue to be disappointed.
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Sep 15, 2022 12:40pm
@M. Emad , it is a settled issue. Both countries should respect internationally recognised border.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Sep 15, 2022 12:43pm
@AHAQ, Perhaps, you are right. The reason is simple. There is no border dispute between India & Afghanistan. Afghans of all varieties do not accept the Durand Line as the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. In any case that border treaty was imposed by the British on Afghanistan for 100 years that finished some time ago.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Sep 15, 2022 12:45pm
FO Says, Terrorists. Afghans say Security Forces. I will go with Afghan's version here. Thank You.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Sep 15, 2022 12:53pm
Chicken has come to roast..
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Sep 15, 2022 12:58pm
These Afghans are definitely thankless people.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 15, 2022 01:10pm
A line drawn by colonizers can never be an official border. No Afghanistan government will accept Durand line.If statues quo brings peace,then there is no need to build fence.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 01:45pm
Durand line? What Durand line in the post England's Queen Elizebeth time and era?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 01:55pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 15, 2022 02:40pm
Seal the entire border with Afghanistan. They are playing in the hands of India
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 15, 2022 02:41pm
@Constantine, it is their Pakhtun culture
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Sep 15, 2022 04:43pm
We need to stop appeasement of barbarians. Mine the border.
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Sep 15, 2022 04:45pm
@M. Emad , how ? By giving these barbarians half of country. Afghans are ungrateful nation. The durand line solution lies in mining the border and kicking out the refugees
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 15, 2022 04:50pm
Durand Line is an issue left unfinished, like Kashmir, by the British. They should be made a first party to the disputes.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 15, 2022 04:54pm
@jay, If India is not interfering in Afghan affairs, then why was the mountains in Afghanistan were named HinduKush?
Reply Recommend 0
Pathan
Sep 15, 2022 05:09pm
@Denali, any body trust punjabis in the world ???
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 15, 2022 07:02pm
They (Taliban) are hand in gloves with US.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khan’s gamble
Updated 15 Sep, 2022

Khan’s gamble

It is extraordinary to see tenure extension being used so openly as a bargaining chip.
KP bombings
15 Sep, 2022

KP bombings

CLEARLY, the fiction that ‘all is well’ in KP — particularly in the province’s merged tribal districts, and...
Short-sighted move
15 Sep, 2022

Short-sighted move

THE prime minister and cabinet’s populist decision to reject a fresh proposal from the health ministry to raise...
FATF & militancy
Updated 14 Sep, 2022

FATF & militancy

It is in our best interests to ensure all FATF requirements are met so that there are no lacunae that hostile actors can exploit.
Dengue emergency
14 Sep, 2022

Dengue emergency

A DENGUE emergency is looming, and judging from the inertia on the authorities’ part, it is likely to get much...
Dirty mountain
14 Sep, 2022

Dirty mountain

IT is an experience no mountaineer wants or expects: the sight of heaps of trash and the stench of refuse left ...