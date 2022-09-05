DAWN.COM Logo

Liz Truss named as Britain’s next prime minister

Reuters Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 05:08pm
<p>British Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss arrives for the announcement of Britain’s next prime minister at The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain, September 5. — Reuters</p>

Liz Truss was named as Britain’s next prime minister on Monday, winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative party at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.

After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest that saw the foreign minister face off against former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss came out on top in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

“We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy,” Truss said after the result was announced.

“I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.”

The announcement triggers the start of a handover from Boris Johnson, who was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal saw support for his administration drain away.

He will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation. Truss will follow him and be asked to form a government by the monarch.

Long the front-runner in the race to replace Johnson, Truss will become the Conservatives’ fourth prime minister since a 2015 election. Over that period the country has been buffeted from crisis to crisis, and now faces what is forecast to be a long recession triggered by sky-rocketing inflation which hit 10.1 per cent in July.

Foreign minister under Boris Johnson, Truss, 47, has promised to act quickly to tackle Britain’s cost of living crisis, saying that within a week she will come up with a plan to tackle rising energy bills and secure future fuel supplies.

Truss has signalled during her leadership campaign she would challenge convention by scrapping tax increases and cutting other levies in a move some economists say would fuel inflation.

That, plus a pledge to review the remit of the Bank of England while protecting its independence, has prompted some investors to dump the pound and government bonds.

Kwasi Kwarteng, widely tipped to be her finance minister, sought to calm markets on Monday, by saying in an article in the Financial Times newspaper that under Truss there would need to be “some fiscal loosening” but that her administration would act in “a fiscally responsible way”.

Truss faces a long, costly and difficult to-do list, which opposition lawmakers say is the result of 12 years of a poor Conservative government. Several have called for an early election — something Truss has said she will not allow.

Veteran Conservative lawmaker David Davis described the challenges she would take on as prime minister as “probably the second most difficult brief of post-war prime ministers” after Conservative Margaret Thatcher in 1979.

“I actually don’t think any of the candidates, not one of them going through it, really knows quite how big this is going to be,” he said, adding that costs could run into tens of billions of pounds.

Truss has said she will appoint a strong cabinet, dispensing with what one source close to her called a “presidential style” of governing, and she will have to work hard to win over some lawmakers in her party who had backed Sunak in the race.

The Institute for Government think-tank said Truss would have a weaker starting point than any of her predecessors because she was not the most popular choice among her party’s lawmakers.

First, she will turn to the urgent issue of surging energy prices. Average annual household utility bills are set to jump by 80pc in October to 3,549 pounds, before an expected rise to 6,000 pounds in 2023, decimating personal finances.

Britain has lagged other major European countries in its offer of support for consumer energy bills, which opposition lawmakers blame on a “zombie” government unable to act while the Conservatives ran their leadership contest.

In May, the government set out a 15 billion-pound support package to help households with energy bills as part of its 37 billion-pound cost-of-living support scheme.

Italy has budgeted over $51.75bn so far this year to help its people. In France, increases in electricity bills are capped at 4pc and Germany said on Sunday it would spend at least 65bn euros shielding consumers and businesses from rising inflation.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 05, 2022 04:50pm
Ran Khan had predicted her election. What a visionary leader he is!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 05, 2022 04:51pm
Liz Truss; Zindabaad. Other guy, no chance.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 05, 2022 04:54pm
As expected!
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 05, 2022 05:20pm
Congratulations Liz
Reply Recommend 0
RAaja Raman
Sep 05, 2022 05:23pm
Congrats... Liz for getting selected. Well fought campaign... Rishi.
Reply Recommend 0
NeutralUmpire
Sep 05, 2022 05:27pm
Where are the Indians who were ready to celebrate Rishi Sunak’s victory?
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 05, 2022 05:30pm
Rishi was too rich, too successful and too brown
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Sep 05, 2022 05:39pm
Where is Rishi?
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Amjad
Sep 05, 2022 05:46pm
It seems no one is ready for Rishi.
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Sep 05, 2022 06:09pm
Another defeat for the Indians
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 05, 2022 06:12pm
Now Rishi Sunak will over throw Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Sep 05, 2022 06:17pm
Good at least it wasnt a pro BJP indian prime minister
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Sep 05, 2022 06:21pm
Indians hoping for a UK PM of 'indian' origin down the pan
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen.
Sep 05, 2022 06:21pm
I hope relations between England and rest of the world improve. May there be peace in this world.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Sep 05, 2022 06:26pm
Happy to see her as Prime Minister! Congratulation to Britain
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Sep 05, 2022 06:54pm
Bye bye indian PM
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Sep 05, 2022 06:58pm
Liz Truss was elected by her party to be the next PM and not “named”. There’s a big difference between the two.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Sep 05, 2022 07:13pm
Both Liz and Rishi work together as team for the best interest of UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Sep 05, 2022 07:32pm
What a graceful opponents both Liz and Rishi
Reply Recommend 0

