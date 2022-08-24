DAWN.COM Logo

ECP summons PTI’s Firdous Ashiq, Usman Dar in Daska NA-75 by-poll probe

Fahad Chaudhry Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 07:04pm
<p>A combination photo of PTI leaders Usman Dar and Firdous Ashiq Awan. — APP</p>

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices to PTI leaders Firdous Ashiq Awan and Usman Dar instructing them to appear before an inquiry committee in the Daska by-election probe, it emerged on Wednesday.

The notice, dated August 22, was sent by ECP Deputy Director Naeemur Rehman to Awan, Dar, PTI Central Punjab President Umar Dar and business personalities Arif Soni, Asif Soni and Iqbal Soni.

The notice, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, recounted the events of the by-election that led to it being declared void with a subsequent repoll ordered.

The controversial by-election was marred by violence, rigging and the disappearance of over 20 presiding officers and subsequently, a fact-finding inquiry was launched to probe into the irregularities.

Read more: Report finds election officials, police responsible for Daska by-poll fiasco

The notice issued today said that the ECP had conducted a fact-finding inquiry followed by a regular inquiry against all the “accused allegedly found involved in the corrupt practices” during the by-poll.

The electoral body pointed out that certain facts were revealed by the witnesses and the accused during the inquiry proceedings which merited further investigation.

It continued that the findings “categorically” showed the presence of six individuals in a meeting held on February 17, 2021, in the office of the district police officer attended by officers and officials of the district administration, police, and education departments.

Read more: ECP releases another damning report on Daska by-poll

The notice said that the PTI leaders were alleged to have steered the meeting, the “conspiracy influencing the results” had come at their behest, a sum of Rs300,000 each was disbursed to the presiding officers in their presence and the entire district administration and police hierarchy was “corrupted for carrying out illegal act/orders related to the actions”.

Subsequently, the accused have been ordered to appear at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad before the inquiry committee on August 30 (Tuesday) at 10am.

Swami Bodhijagran
Aug 24, 2022 07:31pm
Long time not see firdous Ashiq…good to see her
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Aug 24, 2022 07:36pm
ECP is a puppet to the masters.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 24, 2022 07:36pm
Yet another attempt to crush PTI. Wrong doing cannot be supported.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 24, 2022 07:42pm
The corrupt ECP Commissioner must step down, he is a disgrace to the election commission.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 24, 2022 07:49pm
Shahbaz and Rana, supported by Tarar, are in control of ECP but will fail miserably, as PDM did during recent elections.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 24, 2022 07:53pm
Zardari must be enjoying the drama of self-destruction being conducted by PML-N leaders in Punjab
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 24, 2022 08:01pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 24, 2022 08:01pm
The Corrupt and criminal ECP has fully lost credibility.
Reply Recommend 0

