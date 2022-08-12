DAWN.COM Logo

Met office predicts heavy rains in Sindh, Balochistan as depression over Arabian Sea intensifies

Qazi Hassan Published August 12, 2022 Updated August 12, 2022 05:38pm
People sit on a promenade in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday said that the well-marked low-pressure area over the Northeast Arabian Sea had intensified into a depression (intense low-pressure area) and could trigger heavy rainfall in parts of Sindh and Balochistan from August 12 (today) to August 14 (Sunday).

According to the alert, the depression, with maximum wind speed of 50-55 km/hour, lay at a distance of about 260km south/southeast of Karachi and 280km from Thatta.

“This weather system is likely to move in northwest direction initially and then westwards. Currently none of Pakistan coastal area is under any threat from this weather system,” the Met department said.

It further stated that the Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi was closely monitoring the system and updates would be issued accordingly.

“Sea conditions would remain very rough during next three days. Fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea till Aug 14,” the Met department cautioned.

In a separate notification, the PMD said that the current weather system could generate thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and occasional strong winds in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu and Jamshoro till Aug 14.

Karachi is also expected to receive heavy rainfall with occasional gaps for the next couple of days under the influence of the current system.

“The rainfall intensity could increase in the northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts and downstream,” the alert added.

