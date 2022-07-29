PTI's Sibtain Khan elected new Punjab Assembly speaker

PTI’s Sibtain Khan was elected as the new speaker of the Punjab Assembly on Friday, and his first order of business was to allow a motion to be moved against Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

The office of the speaker fell vacant when Sibtain’s predecessor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi became the chief minister.

Key developments

Sibtain Khan elected new speaker, sworn in shortly after

Sibtain bags 185 votes, while PML-N’s Khokhar secures 175

Session chaired by panel of chairmen member Wasim Badozai

Voting briefly paused after PML-N candidate questions ballot papers

Speaker’s office fell vacant after Parvez Elahi became CM

PTI’s Raja Basharat submits no-trust motion against Dost Mazari as deputy speaker

Sibtain was victorious with 185 votes, while Khokhar managed 175. Four votes were rejected. He was later sworn in as the speaker.

PTI’s Shireen Mazari congratulated the new speaker after the election, and termed his victory “another failure for the imported govt”.

Friday’s session was chaired by Panel of Chairmen member Wasim Badozai.

However, at 8pm, voting, which was by secret ballot, was temporarily halted after the opposition benches alleged foul play.

Saiful Malook Khokhar, PML-N’s nominee for the speaker, raised objections over the serial numbers on the ballot papers and reportedly threw them away. Subsequently, Badozai called security to the House.

Later, polling resumed, following which former chief minister Hamza Shehbaz cast his vote.

After Sibtain took charge as speaker, former law minister Raja Basharat presented a resolution seeking permission to initiate no-confidence proceedings against Mazari as the deputy speaker. The resolution was approved for voting. The voting will be conducted through secret ballot.

Earlier, lawmakers arrived at the assembly building, and television footage showed Hamza speaking briefly to reporters.

In its proceedings yesterday, the House adopted a resolution seeking the suspension of the assembly rules that authorise the governor to summon a session for the contest and also holding a vote of no-confidence against Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari today.

MPAs arriving at the Punjab Assembly on June 29.—DawnNewsTV

PTI, PML-Q hold joint parliamentary meeting

Ahead of the session, a joint provincial parliamentary party meeting of the PTI and the PML-Q took place with Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair. Senior PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar and Umer Cheema were also part of the meeting.

Sibtain Khan, the PTI lawmaker from Mianwali, has been nominated by the ruling coalition comprising PTI and PML-Q for the office of the speaker, while opposition parties PML-N and PPP have fielded Khokhar as their joint candidate.

PTI candidate Sibtain Khan (L) and PML-N’s Saiful Malook Khokhar (R). — Facebook

The nomination papers of both the contestants were cleared after scrutiny by newly appointed assembly secretary Inayatullah Lak. His predecessor Mohammad Khan Bhatti was transferred and posted as principal secretary to the chief minister in an unprecedented move as no assembly service officer has ever been sent on deputation to a general service post.

Earlier, a sitting of the longest session of the assembly was held with Wasim Badozai in the chair in which former law minister Raja Basharat tabled a resolution to suspend the rules of business for holding polls for the seat of speaker and for no-confidence vote against Deputy Speaker Mazari on Friday (today) afternoon. The motion was adopted with a majority vote.

After reading out the procedure for the election of the new speaker, Badozai put off the proceedings till today.

Elahi prevails over Hamza after legal wrangling

The long-drawn-out battle for the provincial chief executive had finally drawn to a close earlier this week after the Supreme Court struck down the deputy speaker’s ruling on the Punjab chief minister’s re-election, which had led to Hamza Shehbaz’s victory.

During the election, the deputy speaker, had decided against counting the votes of 10 PML-Q lawmakers, which were cast in Elahi’s favour, citing a letter written by party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in which he had instructed them to vote for Hamza instead. That decision had tipped the balance in Hamza’s favour — an advantage the SC reversed in its verdict on Tuesday.

Elahi was, subsequently, sworn in at 2am on Wednesday.

The PTI-PML-Q coalition then decided to move a no-confidence resolution against Mazari, who was elected to the office as PTI’s candidate.