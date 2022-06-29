DAWN.COM Logo

June 29, 2022

FO rejects Indian insinuations linking Pakistani organisation to gruesome killing in Udaipur

AFP | Naveed Siddiqui Published June 29, 2022 - Updated June 29, 2022 08:02pm

The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday "categorically rejected" Indian insinuations linking a Pakistani organisation to the suspects involved in the alleged murder of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur.

"We have seen reports in a segment of the Indian media referring to investigations into the murder case in Udaipur, mischievously seeking to link the accused individuals, Indian nationals, to an organisation in Pakistan," the FO said.

We categorically reject any such insinuations, which are typical of the BJP-RSS ‘Hindutva’ driven Indian regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan including by externalising their internal issues through pointing fingers towards Pakistan, it added.

"Such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad," the FO said.

Hundreds of police were deployed in the Indian city of Udaipur after the murder of a Hindu tailor allegedly by two Muslims in revenge for inflammatory comments about Islam by a ruling party member.

The attack — in which the men seemingly tried to behead their victim — was captured on video that went viral and has gripped a country with a long history of communal violence.

The video showed Kanhaiya Lal being attacked in his shop, with further footage showing the two accused purportedly brandishing large knives and threatening to kill Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They then justified their murder as a response to Lal's alleged support of derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) by a spokeswoman for Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP party, Nupur Sharma.

The remarks by Nupur Sharma at a TV debate in late May sparked protests that turned violent in some parts of India and demonstrations across the Islamic world.

According to the Hindustan Times, an investigation had revealed that the suspects — who have been arrested — had links to "Karachi-based Sunni Islamist organisation Dawat-e-Islami, which has links with Barelvi pan-Islamic Tehreek-i-Labbaik extremist organisation in Pakistan".

Lockdown in Udaipur

Hundreds gathered outside Lal's house ahead of his funeral on Wednesday, a day after several hundred protested and chanted Hindu slogans in response to the killing.

Policemen carry out a flag march through a street in Ajmer on June 29 following the alleged murder of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men in Udaipur. — AFP
People on motorcycles and cars waved saffron flags — the colour of the Hindu faith — and shouted slogans demanding the death penalty for the accused.

“Hang them, hang them. My husband has gone,” the man's distraught widow told reporters.

“If the law doesn't want to do anything, give them to us so that we can kill them,” said another relative.

The two young men were arrested on Tuesday as they attempted to flee Udaipur by motorbike, news reports said.

The central National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that the men circulated the video “in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country”.

To prevent potential sectarian violence, authorities deployed 600 extra police and put the city of around 450,000 people under curfew, cutting mobile internet access there and in other parts of Rajasthan state.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to people not to share the video as it would “serve the attackers' motive of creating discord in society”.

“The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated,” Indian Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Indian Muslim organisations condemned the killing, but Surendra Kumar Jain from the far-right Hindu group Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that many Muslim leaders have “insulted Hindu beliefs”.

“You should be afraid of the day when Hindus too start giving reply to the insult in the same coin,” Jain said in a video message.

A demonstration in New Delhi called by a far-right Hindu group drew around 100 people shouting slogans.

Diplomatic storm

The derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) by BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma at a TV debate in late May sparked protests that turned violent in some parts of India and demonstrations across the Islamic world.

She was sacked by the party after her comments, which prompted the governments of nearly 20 countries to summon their Indian envoys to express their displeasure.

Lal's wife told broadcaster NDTV that on June 10 her husband was arrested over a social media post supporting Sharma and released on bail a day later.

Five days later the father of two said he had received death threats but on Tuesday returned to work in his shop, she said.

The purported video of the killing — which police have not yet confirmed is genuine — showed Lal measuring one of the men for new clothes before he and his accomplice attacked him.

Sporadic violence

India has seen sporadic sectarian violence between majority Hindus and Muslims, who make up around 14 per cent of the 1.4 billion-strong population.

Religious riots in the capital New Delhi left 53 people dead in 2020, while in 2013 another 62 were killed in the nearby city of Muzaffarnagar.

In 2002 at least 1,000 were killed in violence in Gujarat — at the time led by then state premier Modi. Most of the victims were Muslims.

Rajasthan also saw riots earlier this year, when almost 100 people were arrested after police fired tear gas to stop fighting and stone-pelting.

Modi's party has been accused of marginalising the Muslim community and sowing divisions with Hindus since coming to power in 2014.

The row over Sharma's comments followed anger across the Muslim world in 2020 after France's president defended the right of a satirical magazine to publish blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Handsome PM
Jun 29, 2022 01:03pm
Turning into another pakistan
Recommend 0
Tornado
Jun 29, 2022 01:11pm
Will Pakistan or OIC condemn the killing? NO
Recommend 0
MJan
Jun 29, 2022 02:20pm
Modi's divisive policies are turning Indians against Indians.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 29, 2022 02:32pm
Imran Khan was right.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 29, 2022 02:41pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Recommend 0
Kashyap
Jun 29, 2022 03:34pm
@MJan, murder is murder
Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Jun 29, 2022 03:34pm
Gruesome murder
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 29, 2022 04:00pm
Indian Govt should punish the murderer of Hindu tailor.
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Jun 29, 2022 04:05pm
None from the Muslim world will be bothered now.
Recommend 0
MJan
Jun 29, 2022 04:21pm
@Kashyap , murder is murder indeed and let's hope Modi's regime changes course and try to unite Indians.
Recommend 0
Fabio
Jun 29, 2022 04:21pm
Oh man, you are spreading Islamaphobia
Recommend 0
Krishna chaitanya
Jun 29, 2022 04:38pm
There is no safety for Hindus in india.
Recommend 0
kabir
Jun 29, 2022 04:43pm
Chilling murder in the name of religion
Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Jun 29, 2022 05:05pm
@Handsome PM, Pakistan is better than Bharat . in Bharat , minorities have to disguise being hindu in hindu majority areas and wear safron clothes to avoid lynching.
Recommend 0
Omar
Jun 29, 2022 05:13pm
There is increasing communal tension and violence in India which is an unmanageable continent that should ideally be divided into several smaller more manageable states.
Recommend 0
JaiHind
Jun 29, 2022 05:15pm
For those who are trying to justify this act on one pretect or the other - the tailor posted a tweet, how's an act of murdering can ever be justified? It simply shows the hatred and narrow mindedness of the perpetrators and nothing else.
Recommend 0
John
Jun 29, 2022 05:33pm
India must follow china example.. open camps
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 29, 2022 05:36pm
Fix the problem.
Recommend 0
Asif
Jun 29, 2022 05:48pm
Outraged on everything, ashamed of nothing!!
Recommend 0
Vebjat
Jun 29, 2022 06:06pm
India should encounter all these evil forces along with their sources.
Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 29, 2022 06:21pm
Some people will blame Nupur Sharma and not the people who did the gruesome killing.
Recommend 0
kaliraja Thangamani
Jun 29, 2022 06:29pm
DAWN must know that 250 million muslisms in India lead a normal life.
Recommend 0
Abdul Razzak
Jun 29, 2022 06:46pm
What was Nupur Sharma's comment on the TV show? What did she say?
Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Jun 29, 2022 07:12pm
BJP has taken India backwards.
Recommend 0
Raju S Bhaandari
Jun 29, 2022 07:21pm
Islamist are present in every country.
Recommend 0
Kannappan M
Jun 29, 2022 07:23pm
Your reporting indirectly justifies the gruesome murder.
Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jun 29, 2022 07:24pm
Must be dealt with an iron hand.
Recommend 0
Blah
Jun 29, 2022 07:49pm
Condemn the killing, Pakistan!
Recommend 0

