DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 17, 2022

Documentation for foreign travel being simplified

Syed Irfan Raza Published June 17, 2022 - Updated June 17, 2022 08:30am

ISLAMABAD: The government has taken a significant step to provide relief to overseas Pakistanis and those intend to go abroad for employment, education and other purposes as the lengthy procedure of authentication of documents required outside the country is being made swift and easy.

Under the new mechanism, special centres and notaries are being established in all major cities of the country for quick authentication of documents.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is officiating notaries across Pakistan for enabling authentication, legalisation and attestation of documents. The process shall be completed in six months,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Strategic Initiatives Salman Sufi told Dawn on Thursday.

The instrument of accession to Apostille Convention, drafted by the Hague Conference on Private International Law, has been approved by President Dr Arif Alvi and will take effect in six months.

The accession, he said, would facilitate millions of overseas Pakistanis. “As of December 2019, more than 11 million Pakistanis moved abroad to around 50 countries for the sake of employment. Pakistan is one of the largest labour-exporting countries in the region. All documents of these overseas Pakistanis, be it birth certificates, marriage certificates, professional or educational documents or other documents associated with civil registration have to undergo bureaucratic red tape before they can be accepted abroad,” he added.

Mr Sufi said that accession to Apo­stille Convention would relax auth­­ent­ication and legalisation requirements between ratifying states. It allows a document, duly authenticated in one contracting country of origin, to be used in the country of residence, avoi­ding the process of taking documents to diplomatic and consular missions.

“In a few cases, third party service providers cannot be used; therefore, power of attorney (POA) has to be provided which again requires a POA document to go through a similar process. With Pakistan’s accession to Apostille Convention, any public document duly authenticated by a member state may be used in Pakistan and vice versa without the need for following a lengthy legislation process involving multiple departments and steps,” the SAPM said.

Published in Dawn,June 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fuel price woes
Updated 17 Jun, 2022

Fuel price woes

Unless govt can find new streams of revenue to create fiscal space for subsidies, public will bear brunt of inflation.
FM’s Iran visit
17 Jun, 2022

FM’s Iran visit

THOUGH there is great potential in the Pakistan-Iran relationship, geopolitical complications, particularly since ...
Punjab budget, finally
17 Jun, 2022

Punjab budget, finally

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought between the PML-N-led ruling coalition and the opposition PTI,...
Storm incoming
Updated 16 Jun, 2022

Storm incoming

Will the budget drawn up by the incumbent government be sufficient for the massive challenges looming ahead?
KP and Sindh budgets
16 Jun, 2022

KP and Sindh budgets

BOTH Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced fiscally expansionary budgets for 2022-23 that allocate massive...
Exotic birds
16 Jun, 2022

Exotic birds

JOINT action by the Sindh Wildlife Department and Rangers on Sunday that caught a consignment of at least 26 exotic...