DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 11, 2022

Imran's long march after Punjab by-poll: Elahi

Dawn Report Published June 11, 2022 - Updated June 11, 2022 12:42pm

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior leader and Punjab Assembly speaker Parvez Elahi says former prime minister Imran Khan has postponed his plans to march on Islamabad till after July 20.

“The former prime minister will not be marching on the federal capital to protest against the government anytime soon,” Elahi told BBC Urdu.

A key ally of the PTI, Elahi said Imran Khan would go for march/sit-in after the Punjab Assembly by-election scheduled for July 17.

He denied reports of split in the PML-Q but described MNA Salik Hussain, son of party chief Shujaat Hussain, as being an “inexperienced newcomer in politics.”

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget 2022-23
Updated 11 Jun, 2022

Budget 2022-23

Budget document reads as if the government simply ticked off items from a checklist handed to it by the IMF.
Forest fire SOPs
11 Jun, 2022

Forest fire SOPs

THERE appears to be no respite from the forest fires that keep erupting in whatever relatively dense forests remain...
K-IV progress
11 Jun, 2022

K-IV progress

AFTER several delays and unfulfilled promises, the K-IV water project — designed to deliver an extra 260 million...
Pakistan Economic Survey
Updated 10 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Economic Survey

Times ahead are tough, and parties must show a greater sense of responsibility than is currently on display.
Repressive law
10 Jun, 2022

Repressive law

A PARTICULARLY problematic clause in an overall controversial piece of legislation is to undergo further scrutiny,...
Iran-IAEA spat
10 Jun, 2022

Iran-IAEA spat

IN the latest sign that all is not well where efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 are...