Imran's long march after Punjab by-poll: Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior leader and Punjab Assembly speaker Parvez Elahi says former prime minister Imran Khan has postponed his plans to march on Islamabad till after July 20.

“The former prime minister will not be marching on the federal capital to protest against the government anytime soon,” Elahi told BBC Urdu.

A key ally of the PTI, Elahi said Imran Khan would go for march/sit-in after the Punjab Assembly by-election scheduled for July 17.

He denied reports of split in the PML-Q but described MNA Salik Hussain, son of party chief Shujaat Hussain, as being an “inexperienced newcomer in politics.”

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2022