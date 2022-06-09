DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2022

MNA Aamir Liaquat passes away in Karachi: police

Imtiaz Ali Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 02:09pm
MNA and TV show host Amir Liaquat. — Online/File
MNA and famous television show host Aamir Liaquat has passed away in Karachi, DIG East Muquddas Haider told Dawn.com on Thursday.

He was 49 years old. He was married thrice.

The police officer said Liaquat's condition deteriorated early in the morning after which he was moved to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he was later declared dead. He added that initial reports show no foul play; however, the post-mortem examination of the politician will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned the session, which started earlier today, till 5pm on Friday after receiving news of the MNA's death.

Liaquat had joined the PTI in March 2018 and was elected as MNA from Karachi in the general elections held later that year. He had later fallen out with the party.

He had earlier been a key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and had parted ways with the party in August 2016, saying at the time that he would be leaving politics.

Liaquat had been working in the media industry for several years now. In 2001, he joined Geo TV where he hosted Aalim Online, a religious programme that gained him a large following.

Over the past few years, Liaquat had hosted Ramazan transmissions on both Geo TV and Bol News.

The last show he hosted was Bol House with Amir Liaquat.

Additional reporting by Fahad Chaudhry.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Zak
Jun 09, 2022 02:05pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un A person who lost his way in life.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Jun 09, 2022 02:05pm
Drugs overdose
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Jun 09, 2022 02:07pm
إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Moiz Munim
Jun 09, 2022 02:07pm
inna lillahe wa innalahe rajioun
Reply Recommend 0

