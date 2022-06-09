DAWN.COM Logo

June 09, 2022

MNA Aamir Liaquat passes away in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 09:42pm
MNA and TV show host Amir Liaquat. — Online/File
MNA and TV show host Amir Liaquat. — Online/File

MNA and famous television show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain has passed away in Karachi, DIG East Muquddas Haider told Dawn.com on Thursday. He was 50.

The police officer said Husain's condition deteriorated early in the morning after which he was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

He added that preliminary reports show no foul play, however, a post-mortem examination of the politician will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned the session, which started earlier today, till 5pm tomorrow (Friday) after receiving news of the lawmaker's death.

Hussain is survived by two children and was married thrice.

Meanwhile, SSP investigation Altaf Hussain said police had not made any arrests. He said officials were recording the statement of a member of the deceased lawmaker's household staff.

Speaking to reporters outside Hussain's residence, the senior officer said investigators had collected samples from the house and sent them to the laboratory for examination. In response to a question, SSP Altaf said further details would only be confirmed once police received the post-mortem report.

Faisal Hussain, a close friend of the deceased lawmaker, said that Hussain was disturbed after a video featuring him in a state of undress went viral on social media. He went on to say that Hussain was also upset as no channel had approached him for hosting a Ramazan programme this year.

"Aamir remained a controversial personality for various reasons,” Faisal said, adding that there were several question marks regarding his academic and religious qualifications.

He went on to say that the late lawmaker's family was reluctant to conduct a post-mortem report. He said that the body had been shifted to the Chhipa morgue for now as arrangements had not yet been made for his funeral.

"His parents were buried at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard and it is likely that he will be laid to rest there," Faisal said.

Career and personal life

He joined the PTI in March 2018 and was elected as MNA from Karachi in the general elections held later that year. He had later fallen out with the party.

He had earlier been a key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and had parted ways with the party in August 2016, saying at the time that he would be leaving politics.

Hussain's true claim to fame, however, came from the years he spent in the media limelight. In 2001, he joined Geo TV where he hosted Aalim Online, a religious programme that gained him a large following.

In the years that followed, Hussain hosted Ramazan transmissions on both Geo TV and Bol News. The last show he hosted was Bol House with Amir Liaquat.

His antics in his Ramazan transmissions were fodder for social media memes, and contributed an air of infamy to his stature.

He faced multiple controversies in his career as a television host. A number of his shows were temporarily banned by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) over hate speech. In 2018, the Islamabad High Court had barred him from making any appearance on electronic media.

Hussain's love life had also remained at the centre of the public's fascination. His last two marriages — and very public separations — dominated news cycles and social media chatter.

Condolences pour in

News of his death triggered an outpouring of grief.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow at Hussain's sudden death. In a statement on Twitter, he prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased.

"The president expressed sympathy and [prayed for the strength of] the family [to bear the loss]," it added.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed his shock at the news. "Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain led a dynamic life from journalism to politics. He proved his mettle in various fields of life from writing and speech," he said.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was saddened to learn of the passing of "our MNA Aamir Liaquat". "My condolences and prayers go [out] to his family," he said.

The National Assembly released condolence messages from Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani.

In their messages, they expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the "sad demise of the late MNA and paid rich tributes to his political and social services".

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and spokesperson Murtaza Wahab also extended their condolences to the family of the deceased MNA.

Meanwhile, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid prayed for the bereaved family.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan also prayed for the grieving family. "May God forgive him and bestow his family and loved ones with patience," he said.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said that Hussain played an important role in the political journey of the PTI, recalling that he always shared a good relationship with the MNA, even after he resigned from the party.

Hussain's third wife, Syeda Dania Shah was among those who offered condolences. She prayed for her ex-husband's forgiveness and that he be granted a place in Jannatul Firdous.

Additional reporting by Fahad Chaudhry.

Comments (78)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abdul Rehman
Jun 09, 2022 01:54pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Farhan Hasan Jafri
Jun 09, 2022 02:00pm
Despite all odds, it is a sad news indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
Zee
Jun 09, 2022 02:02pm
Sad to hear ..
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jun 09, 2022 02:02pm
Rest in peace!
Reply Recommend 0
Fatima
Jun 09, 2022 02:02pm
Inna lillah wa inna elaihay rajayoon. Hope his soul rests in peace
Reply Recommend 0
Prof. Panda
Jun 09, 2022 02:04pm
Sad end. Inna Lilla. RIP. Spreading videos and audios without permission is destroying social fabric of societies.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 09, 2022 02:05pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un A person who lost his way in life.
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Jun 09, 2022 02:07pm
إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Moiz Munim
Jun 09, 2022 02:07pm
inna lillahe wa innalahe rajioun
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 09, 2022 02:12pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un(‏ إنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ ‏);
Reply Recommend 0
B Brosnan
Jun 09, 2022 02:12pm
@Farooq, be polite, please. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
janan
Jun 09, 2022 02:13pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Jun 09, 2022 02:14pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un Rating and poor judgement destroyed him otherwise very talented person. "What goes up must come down".
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jun 09, 2022 02:14pm
Despite of everything, he will be missed. May his soul rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Jun 09, 2022 02:15pm
إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ اللہ پاک مغفرت فرمائے اور جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام نصیب فرمائے آمین He was under lot of stress
Reply Recommend 0
matazona
Jun 09, 2022 02:15pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un Rest In Peace
Reply Recommend 0
Jug Nu
Jun 09, 2022 02:16pm
They didn't threaten suiside attacks for nothing. High time PTI threats should be properly investigated including suicide threats
Reply Recommend 0
Sindhi
Jun 09, 2022 02:16pm
Social Media Trolling Victim.
Reply Recommend 0
Sagher
Jun 09, 2022 02:17pm
He did tweet that he will surprise before leaving Pakistan - Wasn't expecting this - RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
Jun 09, 2022 02:18pm
It seems people laughing and joking believe they don't have to die.
Reply Recommend 0
Afridi
Jun 09, 2022 02:18pm
انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 09, 2022 02:18pm
إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Reply Recommend 0
DragonsDen
Jun 09, 2022 02:19pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Jahanzeb Tareen
Jun 09, 2022 02:20pm
Deeply saddened to hear about his demise. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Amen.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jun 09, 2022 02:21pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Jun 09, 2022 02:21pm
Innalillahe wa inna elehe rajeoon
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jun 09, 2022 02:30pm
Rip, if it's true
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Jun 09, 2022 02:31pm
إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Jun 09, 2022 02:39pm
My condolences to his loved ones at his untimely death!
Reply Recommend 0
DEHATI
Jun 09, 2022 02:42pm
I have always criticised him for his doings. But I never wished him dead. No one deserves this. After all, he has been a leader. Moreover, many childhood memories are associated with his Ramzan transmissions and TV shows. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Rehan
Jun 09, 2022 02:43pm
very sad news
Reply Recommend 0
Mumtaz Zaridullah
Jun 09, 2022 02:45pm
انا لله وانا إليه راجعون ..
Reply Recommend 0
Iran Baloch
Jun 09, 2022 02:45pm
shocking news. despite all the flaws and controversies. he is no more in this world. may his soul rest in peace
Reply Recommend 0
Mumtaz Zaridullah
Jun 09, 2022 02:45pm
انا لله وانا إليه راجعون ..
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 09, 2022 02:45pm
Very sad
Reply Recommend 0
Allama
Jun 09, 2022 02:46pm
inna lilahe wainna alaihi rajeon. Life is shorter than we think!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mumtaz Zaridullah
Jun 09, 2022 02:47pm
انا لله وانا إليه راجعون ..
Reply Recommend 0
Afzal
Jun 09, 2022 02:51pm
Inna Lillahe wa Inna Ilaihe Rajeoon!
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Jun 09, 2022 02:54pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
Reply Recommend 0
Daddu Charger
Jun 09, 2022 03:01pm
First Dr. Rizwan, then Maqsood Chaprasi, and now Aamir Liaquat? Something fishy is going on..
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 09, 2022 03:02pm
Inna lillahi wa inna elaihi raajioon. What happened? Heart attack?
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Jun 09, 2022 03:04pm
RIP! He needed help which the Pakistani system failed him to provide. It was always an expected outcome considering his troubled personal life. I hope he is in a better place.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 09, 2022 03:05pm
Sad news. Rest In Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujaddid
Jun 09, 2022 03:05pm
Such a loss for pakistan and media also.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 09, 2022 03:06pm
إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jun 09, 2022 03:07pm
Sad news, rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Hyra
Jun 09, 2022 03:12pm
May he finally rest in peace. No matter what but what a tragic end.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 09, 2022 03:17pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
SamJam
Jun 09, 2022 03:17pm
Used to enjoy this early Ramzan transmissions - simple, informative and engaging, sadly lost his way with time and got distracted with politics. RIP champ.
Reply Recommend 0
Marcus Aurelius
Jun 09, 2022 03:23pm
What a sad and disheartening news ....the guy’d been the source of so much laughter around Pakistan ... hope he rests in peace
Reply Recommend 0
Moni
Jun 09, 2022 03:25pm
@Jug Nu, in bad taste
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Daraliya
Jun 09, 2022 03:26pm
condolences to his family and all the three wives. he was too young to go..
Reply Recommend 0
Malz
Jun 09, 2022 03:26pm
There will never be another Amir Liaquat, he will be missed!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar Ali Ansari
Jun 09, 2022 03:28pm
He had a lot of talent, millions of people watched his programs, his fans will remember him for a long time. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Jun 09, 2022 03:34pm
RIP so sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ullah
Jun 09, 2022 03:36pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Jun 09, 2022 03:38pm
Lesson to learn for everyone - we all have to die one.
Reply Recommend 0
Mashal Khan
Jun 09, 2022 03:38pm
May his lord only consider his good and forgive the rest. Ameen. :'(
Reply Recommend 0
S Khan
Jun 09, 2022 03:44pm
Rip. Very sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Jun 09, 2022 03:45pm
Very sad to hear about it
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Iqbal
Jun 09, 2022 04:08pm
inna lilahe wa' inna elaihe rajioon. the news are tragic and heartbreaking.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Jun 09, 2022 04:15pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon
Reply Recommend 0
FAQ
Jun 09, 2022 04:33pm
Definitely a shocking news! إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ Sad end! Reminds me of Phil Collins' "Another day in paradise" Be polite to everyone!
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jun 09, 2022 04:36pm
Life is short. We need to live a simple life. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jun 09, 2022 04:37pm
Sad , a big loss of this young life and a promising politician of our country.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jun 09, 2022 04:48pm
A sad reminder each one of us has to leave this world sooner or later. We may have many deficiencies but what we can easily do is to be kind to our fellow beings.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Ahmed
Jun 09, 2022 05:01pm
May Departed soul rest in peace indeed he was a good scholar with comprehensive knowledge,
Reply Recommend 0
Fazal Karim
Jun 09, 2022 05:16pm
TV channels and news media loss.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznaviii
Jun 09, 2022 05:25pm
RiP. He led a vibrant life and went for what he desired without worrying about what people may say. He was epitome of our national character
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Jun 09, 2022 05:39pm
May he find rest & peace in the next life.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawaid Akhtar
Jun 09, 2022 05:48pm
Sad to hear
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jun 09, 2022 05:51pm
Very sad news. He was a force, maybe not always fair with himself by putting himself in negative light, but he was a formidable talent. He could have had much more success with some guidance from seniors. In the end he became a victim of what so many young people suffer from I.e mental health issues. Inna lillahi wa inna illahi rajioon.
Reply Recommend 0
Shubham Gupta
Jun 09, 2022 05:59pm
What was the reason of death?
Reply Recommend 0
Democrat
Jun 09, 2022 06:24pm
Sorry to hear it .what happened? Heart attack? Overdose?, Rest In Peace Amir
Reply Recommend 0
Cye
Jun 09, 2022 07:05pm
Inna lillahe wa inna ilehe rajeoon
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jun 09, 2022 07:11pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Jun 09, 2022 08:30pm
Hmm difficult to believe...RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jun 09, 2022 08:43pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioun. Very sad news.
Reply Recommend 0

