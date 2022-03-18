Aamir Liaquat snubs Sindh governor, PTI team on no-trust vote

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and other leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) were caught in an odd situation when their attempt to woo Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain -- their own colleague and a popular media personality — failed to get any immediate assurance from him.

When they tried to make sure that Dr Hussain would not favour the opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said he had not yet taken any decision about his vote so far. He reminded them that he always associated himself with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain.

Governor Ismail visited Dr Hussain’s residence with a number of lawmakers and other party colleagues. After almost an hour-long meeting, Dr Hussain and the visitors came out and shared details of the talks with the media.

Although the governor was all praise for Dr Hussain, the PTI lawmakers sounded unimpressed and avoided responding with clarity when asked about his stance regarding the no-confidence motion against the PM.

“If you ask me about my vote [on no-confidence motion], I’ll say I haven’t yet taken any decision,” he replied to a questioner.

“I will decide and share my decision at the right time whether I am with Imran Khan or not; you will have to wait for my answer to this question. As far as my association is concerned, I have always been with Altaf Hussain.”

His brief, strong and direct replies to a few other queries came moments after a comprehensive media talk of the Sindh governor, who called Dr Hussain “a man of principles” who would never change his loyalty. “And that’s why, I am here at his residence,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2022