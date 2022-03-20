DAWN.COM Logo

Aamir Liaquat warns PM Imran against appointing new COAS

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 20, 2022 - Updated March 20, 2022 11:55am

KARACHI: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Saturday warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against “appointing a new army chief” saying it would lead to a strong reaction from all over the country.

In a video statement posted on his Twitter account, Aamir Liaquat said he had received reports that the PM was going to appoint a new army chief, which would prove disastrous and he would be the strongest voice against any such move.

“There are reports that you are going to make another move, which you must not make,” he said. “You are going to appoint a new army chief. Please don’t do this. I would be the strongest voice against any such move.”

He continued: “General Bajwa and whole institution is respectable. The services of General Bajwa from Balochistan Regiment to [the office of] army chief are unforgettable. And talking about army chief is not undemocratic. We have voted for him [extension of his services].”

In the same video, he also advised the PM to let people make their own decision in the upcoming no-confidence resolution as those who were loyal to him would never leave him despite all pressure and offers from the opposition.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2022

Malaria Garib Ahmed
Mar 20, 2022 12:12pm
If true, that would be disastrous. Hope IK does not go to such lengths.
Reply Recommend 0

