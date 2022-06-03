Two suspected robbers lynched in Karachi's Orangi Town

A mob lynched two suspected robbers, who allegedly shot at and injured a citizen during a robbery attempt in Karachi's Orangi Town on Friday, police and rescue officials said.

Iqbal Market SHO, Khan Mohammed Bhatti, said three brothers were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by three alleged robbers near Rehmat Masjid in Orangi Town's sector-11 ½. They had reportedly snatched cash and other valuables from the brothers.

When one of the brothers, 23-year-old Tehseen Javed resisted, the suspected robbers opened fire at him. However, his brothers managed to catch the suspects. Area residents then gathered at the scene in the meantime and they severely beat the three suspects prior to the police's arrival.

Tehseen and all three injured suspects were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where two of the alleged robbers succumbed to their injuries.

The police officer said that the identity of the deceased suspects could not be ascertained immediately, adding that their accomplice was also in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Tehseen, who suffered two bullet wounds in his back and leg, was out of danger, Bhatti said.

The police claimed to have recovered one loaded pistol and a motorcycle from the suspects' custody.

Earlier this week, a former police constable was shot dead by armed robbers when he resisted their robbery attempt in Baldia Town.

Police said that 37-year-old Mohammad Akhtar was heading home on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by armed bandits, also riding a motorcycle, near Rana Ground.

Sensing danger, Akhtar tried to speed away but bandits opened fire. "He was shot in the head and died on the spot," said an official at the Madina Colony police station.