Country to head towards civil war if elections not announced: Imran Khan

Dawn.com Published June 1, 2022 - Updated June 2, 2022 06:08am
PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks in an interview on Wednesday. ⁠— Amir Zia Twitter
PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday admitted he did not enjoy absolute power as the prime minister, indicating that the actual centres of power in the country lay elsewhere and "everyone knows where that is."

In an interview with anchorperson Sami Ibrahim for Bol News programme Tajzia, Imran was asked to recall the events of the night of the no-confidence vote against him, who was issuing orders and who had impeded the cases against the PPP and PML-N leaders.

Imran said his government had been "weak" when it came to power and had to seek coalition partners, adding that if the same situation were to arise again, he would opt for reelections and seek a majority government or none at all.

"Our hands were tied. We were blackmailed from everywhere. Power wasn't with us. Everyone knows where the power lies in Pakistan so we had to rely on them," he said without elaborating any further who he was referring to.

"We relied on them all the time. They did a lot of good things too but they didn't do many things that should've been done. They have the power because they control institutions such as NAB (National Accountability Bureau), which wasn't in our control."

He claimed that while his government had the responsibility, it did not have all the power and authority.

"No management works if I have responsibility but have no complete power and authority. A system works only when responsibility and authority are in one place."

Imran said it was imperative for the country to have a "strong army" due to the threat posed by the enemies but said there was also the need to strike a "balance" between having a strong army and a strong government.

'If establishment doesn't make right calls, country will head towards suicide'

The PTI chief said the current political situation was a problem for the country as well as the establishment. "If the establishment doesn't make the right decisions then I can assure in writing that [before everyone else] they and the army will be destroyed because what will become of the country if it goes bankrupt," he said.

"Pakistan is going towards a default. If that happens then which institution will be [worst] hit? The army. After it is hit, what concession will be taken from us? Denuclearisation."

Imran said that if Pakistan were to lose its nuclear deterrent capability, it would be fragmented into three pieces. "If the right decisions aren't made at this time then the country is going towards suicide," he warned.

Prodded further to share his thoughts on the night of the no-confidence vote, Imran declined to go in details and said: "History never forgives anyone. Things come out. If you ask me, I won't go into details, but when history will be written then it'll be counted as such a night in which Pakistan and its institutions were damaged a lot.

"Those same institutions weakened Pakistan which give it its foundation and strengthened it."

Imran said he had "clearly told the neutrals" that the PTI government's economic performance, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, was nothing short of a "miracle".

"I told them if you do this and if this conspiracy [to remove my government] is successful then our economy will go down," he said, adding that he had also sent former finance minister Shaukat Tarin to give a presentation.

He said the country stood on the cusp of a "defining moment", calling it a "trial for the establishment". "Everyone knows they're the powerbrokers, so they're on trial. This is a trial of the judiciary and the Supreme Court [as well]."

Country to head towards civil war if no elections announced

Imran said there was "no question" of returning to the National Assembly as that would "mean accepting the conspiracy" that had removed his government.

He said he was waiting for the apex court to decide on his party's plea to provide protection to the protestors, after which he said he would issue the date for the next march.

"We will see if they allow us to go towards elections through legal and constitutional means otherwise this country will go towards civil war."

JustSaying
Jun 01, 2022 11:30pm
IK is not Fit for Politics....
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Jun 01, 2022 11:32pm
Reasons, alibis, excuses...IK enjoyed full support of army that no other government did....simply IK is incompetent.
Reply Recommend 0
Digital
Jun 01, 2022 11:37pm
Great leader and a true patriot. Establishment has messed up the whole country. Just unbelievable.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Jun 01, 2022 11:39pm
Now the speculation becomes the reality .
Reply Recommend 0
Selected
Jun 01, 2022 11:46pm
Why is he saying this after 4 years
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 01, 2022 11:46pm
The other side of coin is now IK is admitting he was a Selected by powerful Selectors.
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Jun 01, 2022 11:47pm
After being dethroned from one of worst government in our history, he is suggesting that he will do miracles if re-elected.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan1
Jun 01, 2022 11:52pm
Name the PM in the last 40 years who has more power than the laadlaa.
Reply Recommend 0
abdul rahman
Jun 01, 2022 11:54pm
lol.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jun 01, 2022 11:59pm
Only fascists tend to seek absolute power.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jun 02, 2022 12:02am
Bring your children and let them lead so we wont have civil war as they will be there too.Enough of your dramas we wont be fooled any more
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jun 02, 2022 12:05am
The only threat that is still to be revealed by IKN is UFO attacking our country .
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Nasir Mughal
Jun 02, 2022 12:08am
Why dont resign then?/ Come on Khan Sb. Dont cry like babies now.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jun 02, 2022 12:13am
This party leader is not stable. He has become a liability for everyone.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Jun 02, 2022 12:13am
IK never changes. All his failures are not really his but someone else’s.
Reply Recommend 0
jotty
Jun 02, 2022 12:15am
excellent and truthful points by IK
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jun 02, 2022 12:15am
This guy can't be entrusted with running of a municipal committee what to think of a country.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Jun 02, 2022 12:15am
Selectors made a huge mistake by selecting a self serving, arrogant and incompetent IK as the PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Very Concerned
Jun 02, 2022 12:16am
So hey was lying from day one when he used to say that don't take dictation from anyone. So he was not truthful from day one?
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Jun 02, 2022 12:16am
It is high time the government and the army took noticed of his outbursts.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Jun 02, 2022 12:17am
Poor IK, he thought he is so smart that he could outsmart the Establishment. No such luck.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jun 02, 2022 12:17am
Dear Imran , So those with real power put you on the top seat .
Reply Recommend 0
Aish
Jun 02, 2022 12:24am
But when he was in power. He had no problems. He can do anything for power.
Reply Recommend 0
Local
Jun 02, 2022 12:31am
If Being PM isn’t enough to make you Powerful May be apply to become COAS.
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Jun 02, 2022 12:32am
Imran is a confused person.
Reply Recommend 0
Murli
Jun 02, 2022 12:53am
In simple words, what IK is saying is that he was selected and not elected. So why is he crying fowl now.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Jun 02, 2022 12:55am
I think he lost his mind, he should be careful and think before he speak, words of mouth once spoken cannot come back.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Jun 02, 2022 12:56am
Only despots have absolute power. In a democracy there are checks and balances.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jun 02, 2022 01:02am
Though India & Pakistan are born one day apart, they are headed in opposite directions
Reply Recommend 0
cyclone
Jun 02, 2022 01:08am
Rubbish. IK is triggering a civil war.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Jun 02, 2022 01:08am
''Same page'' ? ! ?
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jun 02, 2022 01:13am
Lawrence of Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jun 02, 2022 01:16am
Did Mujeeb ur Rehman utter a word against Pakistan when he was refused the rightful claim to make a government by West Pakistan establishment and politicians?
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jun 02, 2022 01:17am
This shows the luxury of being a politician from the biggest province!
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jun 02, 2022 01:18am
Can someone define, what sedition means and when and who should face the charges?
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Jun 02, 2022 01:20am
Foot ‘in’ mouth disease !!!! .
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Jun 02, 2022 01:24am
And that is why India never wanted to start discussions with you, India knows very well who has capacity to discuss important issues.
Reply Recommend 0
Josh Powell
Jun 02, 2022 01:29am
Selected PM is never powerful.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 02, 2022 01:29am
Yes Sir, everyone knows where the REAL power lies since 1959.
Reply Recommend 0
Pran
Jun 02, 2022 01:30am
Our PM or dictator? Too much ego. Absolute power? No way.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Jun 02, 2022 01:31am
pls stop talking IK
Reply Recommend 0
Murli
Jun 02, 2022 01:35am
IK war cry of Civil War is the reflection of the war in his heart and mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal.hussain@yahoo.com
Jun 02, 2022 01:39am
To phir riyaasat e madina ka churan kyun becha?
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
Jun 02, 2022 01:41am
Disgusting Junta with no regard for law, either divine or terrestrial, rules Pakistan!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Jun 02, 2022 01:42am
Confirming that he was “selected”.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Manzoor
Jun 02, 2022 01:43am
Militablishment must be enjoying the results of its puppet. A must read in detail! Niazi reveals some secrets, and in-directly is trying to shift the blame for his failures to the military.
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Jun 02, 2022 01:46am
Victim of self-aggrandizement.
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Jun 02, 2022 01:55am
Nothing will happen to Pakistan don't worry too much. Establishment is managing Pakistan very well.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 02, 2022 01:56am
Make me PM or otherwise Pakistan will break into three pieces. What a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Jun 02, 2022 01:59am
And IK is doing its best to push the country towards civil war. Who needs India.
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
Jun 02, 2022 02:02am
End game for the sad hybrid regime saga; Imran signs CoD with thieves and dacoits.
Reply Recommend 0
Prabhjyot Singh Madan
Jun 02, 2022 02:03am
Taliban Khan has gone berserk
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Jun 02, 2022 02:04am
So he is a puppet officially.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 02, 2022 02:04am
Excuse after excuse
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Jun 02, 2022 02:04am
Iman Mazari was booked when she said nothing like ladla Imran khan said. Baluch students are kidnapped and killed on even smaller things.
Reply Recommend 0
RD
Jun 02, 2022 02:13am
he wasnt poweless, he was clueless.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 02, 2022 02:18am
He said the country stood on the cusp of a "defining moment", calling it a "trial for the establishment". "Everyone knows they're the powerbrokers, so they're on trial. This is a trial of the judiciary and the Supreme Court [as well]." How true.
Reply Recommend 0
Galang
Jun 02, 2022 02:24am
Thanks for the zero information. Everyone already knew everything you said.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jun 02, 2022 02:25am
He managed to destroy the Economy even without absolute power.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jun 02, 2022 02:28am
You were warned incessantly over the last several years about Food Inflation but you didn't care.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jun 02, 2022 02:31am
If you have any loyalty to the country, you will leave the nation alone in peace & allow them to go about their business without daily threats of agitation.
Reply Recommend 0
Munza
Jun 02, 2022 02:34am
All of our politicians are the same. They criticise these so called ‘secret powers’, but take those same powers’ support at the first opportunity. Among them all, Khan is the most hypocritical.
Reply Recommend 0
Well WIsher
Jun 02, 2022 02:43am
WoW!! a civil war!!
Reply Recommend 0
Moba
Jun 02, 2022 03:00am
So he is asking for dictatorship.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 02, 2022 03:08am
IK is somewhat right after what is happening today and what has transpired since the coup d'etat.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jun 02, 2022 03:16am
Govt. should have all the power not neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
SAK
Jun 02, 2022 03:29am
He is also ungrateful person...
Reply Recommend 0
Foreign hand
Jun 02, 2022 03:37am
Cooperate with Government and fix the economy first.Every other things including elections can wait
Reply Recommend 0
Hadi
Jun 02, 2022 03:43am
What an absolute disaster establishment had created for Pakistan by installing this utter nincompoop Imran Khan in 2018.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 02, 2022 03:44am
Everything vehemently denied once in Pakistan is admitted later!
Reply Recommend 0
Jughnoo
Jun 02, 2022 03:58am
Neutrals need to wake up.
Reply Recommend 0
IndianBirdy
Jun 02, 2022 04:00am
I'm sure such pronouncement from an ex-PM will give a lot of confidence to anyone thinking of investing in Pakistan. Investors love words like DEFAULT, CIVIL-WAR. They will not panic at all. LOL !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jai Shree
Jun 02, 2022 04:04am
During his tenure enjoyed all shorts of benefits now this drama. Stop fooling common public
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jun 02, 2022 04:06am
Army is good for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznaviii
Jun 02, 2022 04:07am
Army should have zero say in running the government
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jun 02, 2022 04:15am
You did not come to power with absolute fair elections, u were selected.
Reply Recommend 0
Baaziger
Jun 02, 2022 04:20am
Me or nobody
Reply Recommend 0
Umer Khattak
Jun 02, 2022 04:21am
I thought he was on the 'same page' with 'them'
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Jun 02, 2022 04:27am
Please save this beautiful country.
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
Jun 02, 2022 04:38am
He is the biggest anarchist in the whole history of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Mangoman
Jun 02, 2022 04:49am
Is that what he was striving for? Absolute power?
Reply Recommend 0
Milkie
Jun 02, 2022 04:49am
So Imran was not on the same page afterall. U-turn Taliban Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 02, 2022 04:49am
Funny mr u turn
Reply Recommend 0
Inetlligence Speaks
Jun 02, 2022 04:51am
did he just threaten civil war openly?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 02, 2022 04:53am
Will you have authority and power if you win the elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jun 02, 2022 04:55am
They made him PM although he is not fit
Reply Recommend 0
Bolin
Jun 02, 2022 04:59am
Everybody knew you were just a puppet.
Reply Recommend 0
Chalu khan
Jun 02, 2022 05:05am
Pakistan give him absolute control.....and see what happens to your country !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Jun 02, 2022 05:09am
What a crybaby. This shameless guy was enjoying the perks of his office for 4 years after his selection. Did he remember this just now?
Reply Recommend 0
Loran
Jun 02, 2022 05:12am
Imran blame Sharifs, who also didn’t have power and all knows, establishment brought Imran to power.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad Syed
Jun 02, 2022 05:18am
IK didn’t say anything wrong. It is absolutely correct. It’s time for every one to open their eyes to reality
Reply Recommend 0
Kaiser
Jun 02, 2022 05:24am
Imran Khan and selectors, one great tragedy!
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Jun 02, 2022 05:25am
So why he accepted it?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Amin
Jun 02, 2022 05:27am
What a shameful statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Rks
Jun 02, 2022 05:30am
Imran say this, Imran says that. This man is inconsequential but Dawn is obsessed with him.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Jun 02, 2022 05:32am
No one leader has absolute power accept dictators. Constitutional democracies have a system of checks and balances separating the national government's executive, legislative, and judicial powers. Being in the executive, you even had to share powers with the president.
Reply Recommend 0
Do little
Jun 02, 2022 05:41am
Everyday remembers something new
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 02, 2022 05:41am
He was nuisance when he was in power and headache when out of power… still giving his media interview … that’s what he did for 3 1/2 years
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Jun 02, 2022 05:42am
And why should you have absolute power? You were a PM, not a King. Also, why are you speaking as if you were elected with real votes. You came on khaki shoulders and then got too heavy for them. You didn't have a problem with not having absolute power while their shouldered your useless burden.
Reply Recommend 0
FromToronto
Jun 02, 2022 05:45am
In summary: The megalomaniac is asking for absolute power or he will push the country into Civil war ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Jun 02, 2022 05:55am
We all knew that from the day one.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Jun 02, 2022 05:57am
Everybody knows who is the power Center here. Too many cooks , spoil the broth , same is the case here
Reply Recommend 0
Zia ul Haq
Jun 02, 2022 06:03am
He should have quit as PM. Cry baby.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Jun 02, 2022 06:10am
Imran Khan a JIHADI asking for protection prom the judiciary, what a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasmukh dave
Jun 02, 2022 06:22am
Selected leader always have to share power with his selector, this is a universal truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Shafiqullah
Jun 02, 2022 06:23am
A spoiled brat
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Jun 02, 2022 06:31am
He is like a spoiled brat who didn't get the toys he wanted
Reply Recommend 0

