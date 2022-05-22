Attacker killed after firing in Mirali hospital

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A teenage attacker was killed in retaliatory firing after he shot at and injured a law-enforcer inside the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Mirali, here on Saturday.

Witnesses said that an unknown teenager attacked an on-duty soldier at the hospital and injured him seriously. The wounded soldier was identified as Aqil. He was shifted to the CMH Bannu in a helicopter.

Other soldiers on duty at the hospital retaliated to the attack and gunned down the attacker.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2022