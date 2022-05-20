Terrorist arrested in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: Police claimed to have arrested a terrorist carrying Rs1 million head money here the other day.

According to district police officer Tariq Mehmood Khan, the police launched an intelligence-based operation and arrested wanted terrorist Mujeebur Rehman, a resident of Mirani area of Battagram district.

He said that the alleged terrorist was wanted to the law enforcement agencies for last 13 years in different cases. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had fixed head money of Rs1 million for his arrest alive or dead.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2022