Depts told to be on high alert over heatwave

PESHAWAR: Chief secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday directed the deputy commissioners and relevant authorities to launch a campaign to create awareness among people about precautionary measures in the wake of the ongoing heatwave in the province.

He issued the directives while presiding over a review meeting regarding preparedness against potential risks of heatwave, according to a statement.

Administrative secretaries of home, agriculture and livestock, local government, relief and rehabilitation departments, director general information, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority, chief engineer south irrigation department and other officials attended the meeting.

Mr Bangash directed the district administrations and relevant departments to remain on high alert till the heatwave subsided.

PDMA director general Sharif Hussain informed the meeting that its emergency operations centre was fully operational, and added that public could report any untoward incident to authority’s helpline 1700.

He added that 17 disaster risk reduction committees had been formed in the northern districts to deal with potential flash floods due to melting of glaciers.

The chief secretary advised the citizens to drink as much water as possible to avoid heatstroke.

He said people should not unnecessarily leave homes and should go out in the sun with head covered with wet cloth.

He said special care should be taken of children and elderly.

