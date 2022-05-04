DAWN.COM Logo

Restrictions on freedom of speech undermine Pakistan's image, ability to progress: US

Dawn.comPublished May 4, 2022 - Updated May 4, 2022 12:46pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that restrictions on the freedom of speech in Pakistan undermined its image and ability to grow.—Reuters/File
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the US government is aware of the curbs on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan and such restrictions on freedom of speech undermine the country's image and ability to progress.

The senior US official's statement came in response to a question from a Pakistani journalist during a press briefing on World Press Freedom Day.

"Pakistan remains among those countries in the world considered the most dangerous place for journalists. Last year, many journalists were killed, kidnapped, and tortured for exposing crime and corruption and criticising some of the government policies. Has the State Department ever taken up this issue in bilateral talks with Pakistani authorities?" the journalist asked.

"The short answer is yes. We take this up in our engagements with Pakistani counterparts," Blinken replied.

"Of course, this is also a feature of the annual Human Rights Reports that we put out, and, of course, we’re aware of significant restrictions on media outlets and civil society more broadly in Pakistan," he continued.

According to the World Press Freedom Index, Pakistan has fallen 12 points on the press freedom score in one year and now ranks even below Afghanistan, which is ruled by the Taliban.

World Press Freedom Index is released every year by Reporters Sans Frontiers (RSF) which is also known by its English name Reporters Without Borders. In the report issued yesterday, Pakistan also ranked below India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal but above Bangladesh, Iran, and China.

On Tuesday, the US Secretary of State noted that a vibrant and free press and informed citizenry were important for any nation and its future, including Pakistan.

These practices [of curbing free media], he cautioned, undermined freedom of expression.

"They undermine peaceful assembly. They undermine Pakistan’s image as well as its ability to progress. So it is something that comes up both in our direct engagements and in the work that we’re doing every day," he added.

PFUJ urges protection of press freedom

Meanwhile, on the eve of the World Press Freedom Day, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) expressed its resolve for ensuring the freedom of press and expression in the country which remained on a sharp decline during the previous government.

The PFUJ urged the incumbent government to focus on the protection of freedom of speech and expression as no government can succeed in its goals without the constitutional rights of the freedom of press and expression.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, PFUJ leaders had said that the Imran Khan-led government introduced draconian laws in the shape of Pakistan Media Develop­ment Authority (PMDA) and amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) which could have imposed “Martial law on media”.

Such laws were designed to muzzle the freedom of press and expression and gag the media, they observed, but it was a sustained campaign of PFUJ and civil society that forced the government to withdraw the amendment, they had added.

They termed the tenure of PTI government "terrible" for media.

The PFUJ said that the previous government registered" concocted and fabricated cases" against journalists, besides resorting to "abduction and attempts to kill media professionals". It also imposed censorship and issued media advice. "Those who did not succumb to the government’s pressure were punished financially which harmed media houses and media persons equally pushing the industry towards a financial bankruptcy," the PFUJ said.

"In addition to that media persons were harassed by PTI activists and even women journalists and anchors were harassed and trolled by cabinet members, which cannot be seen in any civilised society," the statement said.

The government should immediately create an environment for freedom of the press initiating a dialogue with stakeholders to devise a strategy that could protect the freedom of the press in the country, the statement had concluded.

Waqas Zafar
May 04, 2022 01:25pm
US is right because the media which is not under its influence is definitely facing restrictions.
Reply Recommend 0
Speachless
May 04, 2022 01:29pm
We know the importance of free media, you don't need to drag your feet into it. You always do more harm than any good.
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
May 04, 2022 01:31pm
Its astonishing how the USA sees everything that happens in Pakistan, but is blind to everything happening in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
May 04, 2022 01:33pm
It simply means let us have our paid folks do their job for us.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Qamar
May 04, 2022 01:33pm
Self serving propaganda
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
May 04, 2022 01:45pm
In line with past, would the current Govt.'s FO also "reject the report?"
Reply Recommend 0
Abbotabadi
May 04, 2022 01:49pm
Who is USA to determine which nations are abiding by rules set by themselves whereas Human rights in USA is one of the worst in the World.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Amjad
May 04, 2022 01:56pm
Look who is talking.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujeeb ur Rehman
May 04, 2022 02:04pm
Blinken bhaiyya ji You like freedom of speech as long as it is not telling the truth about you. We are the same. Send us Julian Assange and we will send you Hamid Mir, Mubashir Lucman and a few other talking heads. In the bargain, we will satisfy each other's fetish for freedom of speech. Your sincerely I Ain't Blinkin'
Reply Recommend 0
