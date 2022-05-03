DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 03, 2022

Saudis feel ‘let down’ by US over Houthi security threats: prince

ReutersPublished May 3, 2022 - Updated May 3, 2022 08:54am

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia feels “let down” by the United States in tackling security threats to the kingdom and wider region by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement, a senior member of the Saudi royal family and former intelligence chief said.

Traditionally strong ties between Riyadh and Washington have been shaken under US President Joe Biden by the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi agents and the ruinous Yemen war in which a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis for seven years.

“Saudis consider the relationship as being strategic, but (feel) as being let down at a time when we thought that America and Saudi Arabia should be together in facing what we would consider to be a joint, not just irritant, but danger to the stability and security of the area,” Prince Turki al-Faisal said, referring to Houthi missile and drone attacks.

His remarks came in a video interview with Saudi newspaper Arab News published on Monday.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which rely on the US security umbrella, have chafed at what they see as declining US commitment to their region. The Ukraine conflict highlighted strains as the Gulf Opec producers resisted calls to help isolate Russia and pump more oil to tame prices.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

03 May, 2022

Press Freedom Day

DEMAGOGUERY cloaked in the guise of populism is sweeping many parts of the globe, including our region. The ...
03 May, 2022

Upping the ante

IT is a familiar but deadly script that seems to play on an endless loop in this country — levelling accusations ...
03 May, 2022

Men on the moon

CONTROVERSY surrounding the sighting of the Eid crescent has become an annual spectacle in Pakistan, in contrast to...
Updated 02 May, 2022

Rights record

The HRCP’s annual report on the state of our civil liberties and rights paints a sorry picture of where our nation stands.
02 May, 2022

Census and polls

IT is critically important that the next general elections are held in a manner that certifies that they are free,...
02 May, 2022

Doping scandal

IT’S the third case in just over three years of widespread doping in a single sporting discipline in Pakistan. If...