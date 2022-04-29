DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 29, 2022

LHC directs NA speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect Hamza

Rana BilalPublished April 29, 2022 - Updated April 29, 2022 09:05pm
A file photo of Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz. — DawnNewsTV
A file photo of Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz. — DawnNewsTV

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to administer the oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz tomorrow (Saturday) at 11:30am.

The court issued the verdict after the PML-N leader sought its intervention for a third time over his oath-taking process.

Earlier today, Hamza had filed a petition seeking the administration of oath to him by "a person nominated by the court" owing to the "defiant attitude" of President Arif Alvi and the province's governor, Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Jawad Hassan asked about the order passed by the LHC CJ. Subsequently, Hamza's counsel, Khalid Ishaq, read the order out loud and told the court that the president and the Punjab governor were blatantly violating the Constitution.

Justice Hassan remarked that no one should have the audacity to flout the court's directives. "This concerns the respect of the high court and Pakistan's judiciary," he said.

He also regretted the fact that two orders passed by the high court were not implemented, adding that he would make a decision based on the Constitution.

Hamza's lawyer told the court that LHC had issued directives for holding the chief minister's election. He added that the governor was refusing to administer the oath to the chief minister-elect in contravention of the court's directives.

When the hearing continued after a short break, Justice Hassan asked why the petitioner had not made the president and the Punjab governor respondents in the case. At this, Hamza's lawyer replied by saying there was no need to make them respondents in the case.

Meanwhile, Punjab Additional Advocate General Umair Niazi contended that proceedings could only move forward once the Punjab advocate general was issued a notice under Article 27-A of the Constitution.

"The Punjab governor has sent the matter to the president. How can he administer the oath when the matter is with the president?" he asked.

He told the court that the Senate chairman could also administer the oath. "But according to my information, he is currently not in the country," he said. He added that the president or the Punjab governor could administer the oath or appoint a representative to do the same.

The court had reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments.

Hamza files third petition

This was the third time that Hamza — who was elected as Punjab's chief executive on April 16 during a provincial assembly session marred by mayhem — sought LHC's intervention over his oath-taking process as the Punjab governor continues to refrain from administering oath to him, questioning the validity of his election, and President Alvi is yet to nominate another individual to perform the duty, as directed by the high court earlier.

In a petition filed on Friday, Hamza contended that the governor and president had proved themselves to be "guided by whims and fantasies instead of law and Constitution" by refusing to abide by the court's orders on his previous two petitions.

The PML-N leader had first approached the court after Cheema refused to administer oath to him. After hearing the arguments, the court had instructed President Alvi to appoint a representative to administer the oath in the absence of the governor.

However, after further delay by the president, Hamza had moved the court again on April 25. This time, he had asked the LHC to instruct Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to administer oath to him. In his ruling, LHC CJ Ameer Bhatti had directed Governor Cheema to complete Hamza's oath-taking process by April 28.

In the third petition submitted today, the CM-elect said: "No heed has been paid to the direction issued by the constitutional court and the governor and president are harping on the same looney tunes of their purported notions which have already been condemned and deprecated as transgression of constitutional mandate."

The conduct and actions of the governor and the president were "contemptuous and treasonous" as they held in abeyance the constitutional provisions and mandate by unconstitutional means, the petition stated.

"Such blatant contemptuous conduct requires the initiation of proceedings under Article 6 and Article 204 of the Constitution ahead of all other actions."

Hamza also highlighted that Punjab had been functioning without an active government for nearly a month now and pleaded the court to "end the constitutional crisis".

"Article 199(1)(C) empowers this honourable court to enforce fundamental rights. The judicial branch has long been described as the 'balancing branch' and our courts are the balance wheels of our entire constitutional system," he said.

Subsequently, the CM-elect requested that his petition be taken up on the above mentioned grounds in the interest of justice, equity and in order to restore constitutional functioning of the province.

"Kindly direct the administration of oath to the chief minister-elect by a person nominated by this honourable court at the Governor House at a specified time and the coercive arm of the state be set in motion for implementation of the orders of this honourable court," the petition prayed.

It added that the defiant attitude of Cheema and President Alvi should be declared to be "utter and blatant violations of the Constitution".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (57) Closed
Kashif
Apr 29, 2022 01:12pm
Bechara
Recommend 0
ali khan
Apr 29, 2022 01:17pm
Sorry but the president is not bound to lahore high chors decisions. Im sure he has his own legal team advising him
Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Apr 29, 2022 01:19pm
Become mad to be CM once , Time is running away..............Ford a Julum on head, Early election is knocking door.
Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 29, 2022 01:20pm
Being a controversial and disputed constitutional matter, LHC can’t side with any party. The matter should be resolved in Punjab Assembly, until then the CM Buzdsr can carry on business.
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Apr 29, 2022 01:25pm
The fool keeps spinning his wheels. Even if he is allowed to assume the office as the CM of Punjab, he will only be referred to as: "The Crime Minister, Son of a Crime Minister and The Nephew of a Crime Minister fugitive"
Recommend 0
Sajjadx
Apr 29, 2022 01:29pm
He can legally take the oath himself.
Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 29, 2022 01:29pm
Let the cases settle. Then we will see. Courts are not elected. They have been violating constitution for shareefs for long. Time to drain this swamp
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 29, 2022 01:34pm
Covicted Criminals from all over the world are requesting to get their cases moved to Honourable Lahore High Court. We wonder why?
Recommend 0
Raheel
Apr 29, 2022 01:40pm
Imported government not acceptable. Hope Humza fails at his attempt to bully his way into CM position.
Recommend 0
Ping
Apr 29, 2022 01:41pm
This has never happened in the 74 year history of Pakistan! Hamza, get the message and stop forcing yourself on the hapless people of Punjab and Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 29, 2022 01:42pm
Arif Alvi and Omar Sarfraz Cheema are both crooks. No respect for judiacry
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 29, 2022 01:43pm
"CM-Elect..". Good one.
Recommend 0
usman
Apr 29, 2022 01:46pm
No one wants to take oath from him. If only one ponders over his character.
Recommend 0
Captain
Apr 29, 2022 01:56pm
Now begging all doors and being disgraced. Had I been there, would have quit due prestige
Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Apr 29, 2022 01:56pm
wow LHC owned by sharif family
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 29, 2022 01:59pm
Pti has made this country a mess.
Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Apr 29, 2022 02:04pm
He uses the law when it benefits him and runs from it when it benefits him
Recommend 0
Timo2
Apr 29, 2022 02:07pm
How can he get to declare himself as a CM when his due process of election was not correct? He will be in contempt of the constitution if he does that. If the courts allow that to happen then they will be called a kangaroo court. That judge will need to be sent to jail. If this is the way a CM is nominated then I &other pakistanis have every right to declare ourselves as a CM too. Is hamza even aware that he is not a CM? Can't be a CM. Will never be a CM. He is an Imported One, Not Acceptable!
Recommend 0
Heraish
Apr 29, 2022 02:08pm
So this guy can get the court to do anything he wants when he wants. Whereas the constitution requires the person holding the post and the whole world knows this person is not honest. The court is purposely ignoring this person’s misdeeds. This person owes the government money he has stolen.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 29, 2022 02:11pm
Hearing on same day of petition. In this govt our courts become Soo much efficient. Sahi Tabdili ab ayi ha.
Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Apr 29, 2022 02:18pm
Again Lahore High court.
Recommend 0
J
Apr 29, 2022 02:23pm
Why don't they remove alvi what are they waiting for?
Recommend 0
sheryaar
Apr 29, 2022 02:32pm
everyone is being exposed day by day .. especially the judiciary .. lets see now what unconstitutional order they pass today .. why not court declare hamza governor for one day and he can take oath from himself.. that will be the best thing to do !!
Recommend 0
Mo
Apr 29, 2022 02:33pm
A mess
Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Apr 29, 2022 02:36pm
Do not worry. The courts will open their doors at midnight for your swearing in ceremony. Everything by the book.
Recommend 0
Janu German
Apr 29, 2022 02:40pm
Rigged elections using horse trading and police violence cannot be validated except kangaroo courts.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 29, 2022 02:40pm
So much frustration by #imported leadership.
Recommend 0
Concerned Pakistani
Apr 29, 2022 02:40pm
You are not wanted by the people of Pakistan You have seen what happened to your father in Saudi Arabia
Recommend 0
Concerned Pakistani
Apr 29, 2022 02:40pm
Shameless
Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Apr 29, 2022 02:41pm
Eventually he will ask his dad to administer oath.
Recommend 0
Delta 1
Apr 29, 2022 02:41pm
I wish he went for Umrah with his father.
Recommend 0
aisha
Apr 29, 2022 02:49pm
His father stole PM ship mandate and he wants to do the same. Wait till deviants are disqualified.
Recommend 0
Syed Abbas (UK)
Apr 29, 2022 02:54pm
Constitutional mandate? You must have lost the plot. You have no public mandate, but what you do have, is made up of horse trading and corruption. The President or Governor are not on your payroll. They will do what is best for Pakistan. It is you who is living in loony la la land by asking Court to appoint someone that can give oath, which is also against the Constitution. The Court does not have any constitutional authority to do this. Why don't you listen to the Governor and make the amend?
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 29, 2022 02:58pm
Wants another judicial intervention.. judicial coup continues
Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 29, 2022 03:09pm
Court cannot suggest, etc. time barred or any directive to governor/president or take illegal oaths. So why perform somersaults to wiggle out/in? Every unjust/cruel act is in public eyes. No lifafa journalism or crony activism can right deliberate wrongs on any pretext. For selfish ends stop playing with security, safety and well being of State and citizens. Since every action has equal but opposite reaction, fear reacting public. Carefully study fate of passport branch.
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Apr 29, 2022 03:13pm
Hamza is talking of constitutions can somebody remind him that he was elected unconstitutionally
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 29, 2022 03:13pm
Once a cheater, always a hustler, trickster, fraudster and swindler.
Recommend 0
Zaim
Apr 29, 2022 03:23pm
@Syed Abbas (UK), PMLN does have mandate in the provincial assembly. PTI's seats swelled after independents joined it via JKT plane phenomenon.
Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Apr 29, 2022 03:24pm
This crook is in real hurry. He is getting late for Umra. After this appointment of Maryam Nawaz is long overdue as judge of Lahore High Court. The country has become a laughing stock. Wake up Establishment YOU made a mistake.
Recommend 0
Jamshed Hashwani
Apr 29, 2022 03:25pm
If the court does that then it would be in contempt of the constitution, in which case the judges should be tried. Two wrongs don’t make a right.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 29, 2022 03:32pm
LH Court will definitely appoint someone, Shareef’s have never lost a case in LHC
Recommend 0
Modi
Apr 29, 2022 03:35pm
@Sajjadx, He can legally take the oath himself. He can legally declare himself, King of theives.
Recommend 0
Bitter Pill
Apr 29, 2022 03:36pm
Who is worried about future ofPakistan?
Recommend 0
Dominic
Apr 29, 2022 03:39pm
@Dave, Did you ever meet them??? crooks are the PML-N & PPP combined with the other PDM parties.
Recommend 0
anonymous
Apr 29, 2022 03:43pm
PTI and its supporters don't believe in constitution and law they just believe in rhetoric. Even the President, Governor of Punjab, former speaker and dupty speaker all showed allegiance to IAK Niazi rather than the state of Pakistan. The current govt., courts, ECP, army, all have gone great lengths at showing tolerance against PTI threats and intimidation but there is limit to everything, I think it is high time the law should take its course now and they should be brought to justice.
Recommend 0
Shib
Apr 29, 2022 03:52pm
@Dave, which judiciary. The one to serve Sharif's
Recommend 0
Reader
Apr 29, 2022 03:53pm
Who ever said our country is bereft of saints.
Recommend 0
Reader
Apr 29, 2022 03:53pm
Who ever said our country is bereft of saints.
Recommend 0
Abbas
Apr 29, 2022 03:58pm
@Dave, does anyone have respect for judiciary? Not if justice is delivered to only rich & powerful on Sunday & at midnight.
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 29, 2022 04:07pm
Please share previous record of this judge.. must be pmln stooge
Recommend 0
A. Ali
Apr 29, 2022 04:07pm
Inmcpotent cm.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 29, 2022 04:42pm
Buzdar was seconded for Elahi on nomination papers. So if he was happy to resign for PMLQ why is everyone now concerned about him. Also Hamza got 199 votes nothing controversial and sad to say he is CM.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 29, 2022 04:43pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, yes they gave Musharaff the traitor relief against special court orders. LHC is friend of all criminals
Recommend 0
Uzaib
Apr 29, 2022 04:48pm
@Mahmood, Thief Minister son of Crime Minister
Recommend 0
Fahmida
Apr 29, 2022 04:51pm
Cheema deserves Execution in open Stadium
Recommend 0
Fahmida
Apr 29, 2022 04:52pm
Cheema and Alvi should be sacked
Recommend 0
Anjum
Apr 29, 2022 05:52pm
Why don't you get the message? Nobody wants you.
Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 29 Apr, 2022

No welfare cuts

We have seen new governments time and again try to shut down some of the better initiatives taken by their predecessors.
29 Apr, 2022

Credit squeeze

THE hefty increase of up to 129bps in the rates at which commercial banks lend money to the government through their...
Updated 29 Apr, 2022

Imran Khan & the media

EVER since he has begun pounding the pavement again, the ousted premier has taken to bemoaning what he describes as ...
Updated 28 Apr, 2022

An unlikely profile

The insurgency is evolving in a direction that makes it imperative for the authorities to revisit their approach to it.
28 Apr, 2022

Oil shortages

AS the public braces itself for intensified power blackouts in the middle of a countrywide heatwave, reports of...
28 Apr, 2022

Missing teenager case

CLARITY eludes several aspects of the Dua Zehra case. The dilemma of not knowing which side to believe stems from...