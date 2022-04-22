Shehbaz orders foolproof security for Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday told the interior ministry to provide foolproof security to PTI chairman Imran Khan, ordered a probe into the Dadu fire tragedy and met leaders of some ruling coalition parties to address their reservations.

The interior ministry, on the directives of PM Sharif, issued a letter to the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security of Mr Khan.

The ministry sent an urgent letter to the home secretaries of four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as the IGP and chief commissioner of Islamabad, asking them to take strict security measures for Imran Khan.

PM Sharif directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to personally monitor the situation and ensure implementation of the orders.

Wants ‘complete probe’ into Dadu fire incident, meets Fazl, Magsi and Hoti

As part of security arrangements, a bomb disposal squad has been deployed outside the hilltop residence of Mr Khan in Bani Gala.

“The authorities concerned are warned that no negligence would be allowed regarding the security measures, particularly during Imran Khan’s public engagements and gatherings,” the PM’s directives said.

In view of security threats, the former prime minister, who has planned a series of public meetings to force the government to call early general elections, has been advised to avoid his appearance in rallies.

Dadu fire tragedy

Mr Sharif directed the authorities concerned to conduct complete probe into the fire incident which engulfed two villages in Dadu district of Sindh. Several people lost their lives in the incident that took place a couple of days ago.

The prime minister saw an initial report on the tragedy and vowed to take strict against if anyone found to have shown negligence in dispensation of the duties.

On the PM’s directives, an amount of Rs10 million was released for the heirs of the deceased as well as those injured in the incident.

The prime minister instructed the district government to extend all possible support till the rehabilitation of victim families. He called for no laxity in the treatment of the injured and for taking measures to avert the recurrence of such incidents in future.

Shehbaz meets allies

Meanwhile, amid reservations being aired by the government allies over the formation of the federal cabinet, the prime minister held separate meetings with coalition partners.

A delegation of the Balochistan Awami Party, headed by Khalid Hussain Magsi and Jam Kamal Khan, called on PM Sharif and discussed the overall political situation with him. The delegation lauded the prime minister for putting the development of Balochistan among the government’s priorities.

Federal minister Israr Tarin, Senators Anwarul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti and Samina Mumtaz, MNAs Ihsanullah Reki and Rubina Irfan and MPA Bilawal Afridi attended the meeting.

In their meeting, PM Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reviewed the political situation. Maulana Fazl expressed concern over the economic indicators presented during the cabinet meeting, the PM Office said. He welcomed the government’s commitment to steer the country out of current challenges to ensure a journey of progress and development.

The PM also met ANP leaders Amir Haider Khan Hoti and Aimal Asfandyar and discussed the current political situation with them.

Both BAP and ANP have refrained from becoming part of the cabinet and the PM tried to convince their leaders to join the cabinet.

In a tweet, the PM paid rich tribute to national poet Dr Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary and urged the nation to ensure unity and harmony to progress.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2022