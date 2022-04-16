Bilquis Edhi laid to rest in Karachi

Philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Bano Edhi, who passed away a day earlier at the age of 74, was laid to rest in Karachi's Mewa Shah graveyard on Saturday.

Bilquis had breathed her last at Karachi’s Aga Khan Hospital on Friday evening. Exactly as old as Pakistan, her condition had taken a turn for the worse late on Thursday night after being stable for a bit.

She was suffering from multiple ailments such as a heart condition (she had congestive heart failure) as well as a lung infection alongside other maladies such as diabetes and arthritis, according to her grandson Ahmed Edhi.

Her funeral prayers were offered at New Memon Mosque on MA Jinnah Road. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was in attendance alongside members of his cabinet.

Paying rich tribute to the philanthropist, the chief minister said that her services to humanity would be "written in golden words on the annals of history".

She was a motherly figure for orphaned children and shelterless women, a statement issued by the CM Office quoted him as saying.

The Sindh government had issued an official obituary for Bilquis on Friday and announced a day of mourning on Saturday (today). The chief minister had also visited Edhi Centre after her body was shifted and offered his condolences to her son, Faisal Edhi.