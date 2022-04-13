DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 13, 2022

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi today on day-long visit

Dawn.comPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 12:54pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Karachi today (Wednesday), the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

This will be his first visit to the provincial capital of Sindh after he took oath as the prime minister on Monday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister will be accompanied among others by MNAs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani. Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail will also accompany him.

The premier along with the leaders of allied parties will pay his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reaffirm adherence to the principles laid down by the nation's founder regarding the country's progress and prosperity.

The prime minister will also hold a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and then chair a consultative meeting regarding Karachi's development projects.

He will also be briefed about the problems faced by Sindh, especially Karachi.

The premier is also expected to visit Bahadurabad to meet the leadership of MQM.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
B Brosnan
Apr 13, 2022 12:59pm
Will to deliver demonstrated- thsi man means business. Kudos!
Reply Recommend 0
B Brosnan
Apr 13, 2022 12:59pm
This man means business - kudos!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 13, 2022 01:03pm
Mr. PM, welcome to Sindh
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 13, 2022 01:14pm
Effect of demonstrations by people of Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.
Chilling tactics
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

Chilling tactics

The vicious cycle of the state silencing citizens must stop.
12 Apr, 2022

Water shortage

FOR the past couple of weeks, news reports have been indicating an acute water shortage in the country. According to...