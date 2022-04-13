PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi today on day-long visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Karachi today (Wednesday), the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

This will be his first visit to the provincial capital of Sindh after he took oath as the prime minister on Monday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister will be accompanied among others by MNAs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani. Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail will also accompany him.

The premier along with the leaders of allied parties will pay his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reaffirm adherence to the principles laid down by the nation's founder regarding the country's progress and prosperity.

The prime minister will also hold a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and then chair a consultative meeting regarding Karachi's development projects.

He will also be briefed about the problems faced by Sindh, especially Karachi.

The premier is also expected to visit Bahadurabad to meet the leadership of MQM.