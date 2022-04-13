DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz meets coalition partners including MQM-P in day-long visit to Karachi

Dawn.comPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 08:37pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets coalition leaders from the PPP and MQM-P during a day-long visit to Karachi on Wednesday. — PML-N Twitter
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Quaid's mausoleum. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi on Wednesday where he met coalition allies of his government including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Television footage showed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah receiving the premier upon his arrival in the port city for a day-long visit.

This is Shehbaz's first visit to the provincial capital of Sindh after he took oath as the prime minister on Monday.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet that the newly elected premier conducted a meeting on Karachi and the economy during his flight to the metropolis.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister was accompanied among others by MNAs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani. Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail will also accompany him.

Soon after his arrival, PM Shehbaz, along with the leaders of allied parties, paid his respects at Quaid's mausoleum. He also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reaffirm adherence to the principles laid down by the nation's founder regarding the country's progress and prosperity.

The prime minister also held a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and later chaired a consultative meeting regarding Karachi's development projects.

Talking to the media after meeting the Sindh chief minister, Shehbaz said he got a detailed briefing from the provincial chief executive about development projects in Sindh.

He told the media that his government would try to get the Karachi Circular Railway project inducted into the CPEC. He also asked the chief minister to take measures for the completion of the drinking water project for Karachi by 2024.

PM Shehbaz also said that air-conditioned buses should be introduced in Karachi to address the transportation woes of the city.

Meeting with MQM-P

The prime minister thereafter visited the MQM-P's Bahadurabad headquarters and met senior party officials.

The MQM-P leadership congratulated the premier on his successful election and pledged to work with the federal government to ensure the welfare of the people and Sindh's development, with a particular emphasis on Karachi.

The prime minister in turn appreciated the commitment of all allied parties to the welfare of the people. He also called for the timely completion of important development projects, including the Karachi Circular Railway and K-4 water project and announced a new university for the city.

B Brosnan
Apr 13, 2022 12:59pm
Will to deliver demonstrated- thsi man means business. Kudos!
Reply Recommend 0
B Brosnan
Apr 13, 2022 12:59pm
This man means business - kudos!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 13, 2022 01:03pm
Mr. PM, welcome to Sindh
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 13, 2022 01:06pm
What else can he do at this crucial, critical, caviling, carping and compelling juncture in time and history?
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 13, 2022 01:14pm
Effect of demonstrations by people of Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
King
Apr 13, 2022 01:14pm
Welcome to City of garbage, once we called it City of Lightening.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 13, 2022 01:56pm
Great Initiative By PM. We welcome your step.
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Apr 13, 2022 01:59pm
MQM better understands Punjab is first for Punjabis and people of Karachi will pay for it.
Reply Recommend 0
LeftTrack
Apr 13, 2022 02:49pm
Change back Office timings . We are human being, stop treating us like slaves.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 13, 2022 02:50pm
An illegal PM who was elected by 174 looters and corrupts.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Apr 13, 2022 02:52pm
.. and the honeymoon begins
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 13, 2022 02:54pm
@Pakwada, Won't last long.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Apr 13, 2022 02:56pm
Shahbaz the imported thug
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Apr 13, 2022 03:00pm
He should be pelted with rotten eggs. He should a not an elected prime minister by the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Apr 13, 2022 03:04pm
@LeftTrack, everyone works at 8 am, if you can't come to the office by 8 am, resign, make room for someone more efficient at your job
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Apr 13, 2022 03:06pm
Planning for TT to UK
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 13, 2022 03:14pm
Welcome Sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Maverick
Apr 13, 2022 03:25pm
Show-baz
Reply Recommend 0
Aamer
Apr 13, 2022 03:26pm
Another attempt to amass wealth illegally and launder it later.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab Hussain
Apr 13, 2022 03:27pm
He is a competent man. Wish him well. He means work.
Reply Recommend 0
zaheer
Apr 13, 2022 03:33pm
looks busy do nothing, Information Secretary has the JD of taking pictures
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Apr 13, 2022 03:33pm
@Changez Khan, all are looters? Any evidence? Our just shared delusions?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Apr 13, 2022 03:35pm
@Aftab Hussain, Agreed, deliver the goods.
Reply Recommend 0
Ok
Apr 13, 2022 03:37pm
Showbaz
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 13, 2022 03:50pm
People of Karachi reject this imported PM
Reply Recommend 0
Altin
Apr 13, 2022 05:36pm
Will he be offering fantastic tea?
Reply Recommend 0
J
Apr 13, 2022 05:46pm
Improving economy should be the main priority in this meeting.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 13, 2022 06:34pm
One crook receiving another crook. Their commonality is 'Sind house' horse trading despicable activity.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Apr 13, 2022 06:35pm
Shahbaz is a thief looking for larger avenues for more money......!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Michael
Apr 13, 2022 07:00pm
why is he not in jail on corruption charges?
Reply Recommend 0
Hubli
Apr 13, 2022 08:16pm
A businessman can run a country more better than a military man
Reply Recommend 0
a4
Apr 13, 2022 08:28pm
Make the best use of your limited time. All the best
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Apr 13, 2022 08:30pm
Superman!
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Apr 13, 2022 08:35pm
@Changez Khan, You have written of my heart and mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Apr 13, 2022 08:35pm
@zaheer, 100% true.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Apr 13, 2022 08:36pm
@Hubli, but his business is nasty because he is a looter of this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarkar
Apr 13, 2022 09:18pm
Important discussion with MQM - how we deceive people of Karachi from whatever left. Let's do it quickly. The looters!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 13, 2022 09:19pm
You won't find Waseem Akhtar around anymore .. He was livid in the assembly so clearly not all is well between the crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Jay ahmed
Apr 13, 2022 09:20pm
Mqm is finished, just like the rest of the old dynastic parties, people should elected on policies and betterment of the country, not to which clan or family they belong to
Reply Recommend 0

