PM Shehbaz meets coalition partners including MQM-P in day-long visit to Karachi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi on Wednesday where he met coalition allies of his government including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Television footage showed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah receiving the premier upon his arrival in the port city for a day-long visit.

This is Shehbaz's first visit to the provincial capital of Sindh after he took oath as the prime minister on Monday.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet that the newly elected premier conducted a meeting on Karachi and the economy during his flight to the metropolis.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister was accompanied among others by MNAs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani. Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail will also accompany him.

Soon after his arrival, PM Shehbaz, along with the leaders of allied parties, paid his respects at Quaid's mausoleum. He also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reaffirm adherence to the principles laid down by the nation's founder regarding the country's progress and prosperity.

The prime minister also held a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and later chaired a consultative meeting regarding Karachi's development projects.

Talking to the media after meeting the Sindh chief minister, Shehbaz said he got a detailed briefing from the provincial chief executive about development projects in Sindh.

He told the media that his government would try to get the Karachi Circular Railway project inducted into the CPEC. He also asked the chief minister to take measures for the completion of the drinking water project for Karachi by 2024.

PM Shehbaz also said that air-conditioned buses should be introduced in Karachi to address the transportation woes of the city.

Meeting with MQM-P

The prime minister thereafter visited the MQM-P's Bahadurabad headquarters and met senior party officials.

The MQM-P leadership congratulated the premier on his successful election and pledged to work with the federal government to ensure the welfare of the people and Sindh's development, with a particular emphasis on Karachi.

The prime minister in turn appreciated the commitment of all allied parties to the welfare of the people. He also called for the timely completion of important development projects, including the Karachi Circular Railway and K-4 water project and announced a new university for the city.