Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

Dawn.comPublished April 2, 2022 - Updated April 2, 2022 01:35pm
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa speaks at the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa on Saturday said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine must be "stopped immediately", terming it a great tragedy.

Speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, Gen Bajwa expressed Pakistan's serious concern over the conflict, adding that "despite legitimate security concerns of Russia, its aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned."

"Pakistan has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. We support immediate dialogue between all sides to find a lasting solution to the conflict," he added.

He said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was very unfortunate as thousands of people had been killed, millions made refugees and "half of Ukraine destroyed".

The army chief said the conflict gave hope to smaller countries that they could still defend their territory with smaller but agile forces against aggression by a bigger country by carrying out selective modernatisation of equipment.

He noted that Pakistan had enjoyed excellent defence and economic relationships with Ukraine since its independence but relations with Russia were "cold" for a long time because of numerous reasons. However, some positive developments in this regard had taken place recently, he added.

Pakistan had sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine via Pakistan Air Force (PAF) planes and would continue to do, he said. He cautioned that the continuation or expansion of the conflict would not serve the interests of any side, least of all the developing countries which would continue to face socio-economic costs of the conflict, which he said could "easily get out of hand".

Gen Bajwa pointed out that there were two camps internationally — those who advocated contestation and those who advocated cooperation — and the future vision of security would be decided based on which camp prevailed.

"I believe the world today is built by those who believe in cooperation, respect and equality, instead of division, war-mongering and dominance."

Pakistan's interests were served only when cooperation instead of contestation between power centres was promoted, he said, calling on the international community to support cooperative countries such as Pakistan rather than those who wish to gain from this contest.

'Long and strategic relationship with US'

The army chief also spoke about Pakistan's relations with other countries, including the United States.

Amid concerns about a contestation between global powers, Pakistan was positioning itself as a melting pot for international economic interests by focusing on connectivity and friendship, he added.

"Pakistan does not believe in camp politics and our bilateral relations with our partners are not at the expense of our relationships with other countries."

Pakistan enjoyed a close strategic relationship with China which was demonstrated by the country's commitment towards the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, adding, "equally, we share a long and excellent strategic relationship with the US which remains our largest export market."

He said that Pakistan sought to broaden and expand relations with both China and the US "without impacting our relations with [either]".

In addition, relations with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Gulf countries, South East Asia and Japan were also important for Pakistan's progress, the COAS said.

Indian missile incident

During his speech, Gen Bajwa termed India's "accidental" launching of a supersonic cruise missile into Pakistan on March 9 a matter of "serious concern", saying "we expect India to provide evidence to assure Pakistan and the world that their weapons are safe and secure."

"Unlike other incidents involving strategic weapons systems, this is the first time in history that a supersonic cruise missile from one nuclear-armed nation has landed in another," he said.

The incident had raised "serious concerns" about India's ability to manage and operate high-end weapons systems, Gen Bajwa said, adding that the neighbouring country's "indifferent attitude in not informing Pakistan immediately about the inadvertent launch" was equally concerning.

The missile incident first came to light on March 10 when Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar shared details of an Indian "high-speed flying object" that fell in Mian Channu, Khanewal district.

India issued a statement on March 11, two days after the actual launch of the missile, saying it was an accident.

"We hope the international community will realise that this incident could have resulted in a loss of life in Pakistan or an accidental shooting down of a passenger plane flying along the path of the cruise missile," Gen Bajwa said today.

He noted that Pakistan had called for a thorough probe into the incident, iterating that Pakistan had shown maturity and responsibility on its part.

'Ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees'

"Pakistan continues to believe in using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute and is ready to move forward on this front if India also agrees to do so," the COAS said.

He had made similar comments at the Islamabad Security Dialogue last year when he had said it was time for both countries to "bury the past and move forward".

Gen Bajwa highlighted the importance of keeping conflict away from the region, he said Pakistan wanted the Sino-India border to be resolved soon through diplomacy and dialogue as well.

"I believe it is time for the political leadership of the region to rise above their emotional and perceptional biases and break the shackles of history to bring peace and prosperity to almost three billion people of the region."

Afghan situation

"Pakistan recognises that it is the regions and not countries that grow. This is why we believe that peace and stability in our wider region are prerequisites for achieving shared regional prosperity and development. In this regard, our doors are open for all our neighbours," the COAS said.

He noted that Pakistan continued to work with the international community for peace and stability in Afghanistan but sanctions and lack of financial flows were creating a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

While the world, especially the West, was preoccupied with the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine, it must ensure that 40m Afghans who faced terrible conditions were not forgotten, he said.

The army chief cautioned that an inability to address the issues would "not only lead to a refugee crisis but will again make Afghanistan an epicentre of terrorism where [the Islamic State] with its global agenda flourishes [and] may result in more than one 9/11".

He stressed the need for the international community to support the Afghan government. "The performance of present Afghan government is not satisfactory, to say the least, but we have to be patient and accommodative."

Instead of imposing sanctions — that never worked — the global community should incentivise positive behavioural changes, he said.

"While Pakistan shares some of the concerns of the international community, we believe disengagement with Afghanistan is not an option," he stressed.

'Toxic mix in India'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also spoke at the event and said Pakistan was ready to consider "east-west" connectivity to help address challenges of poverty and underdevelopment in South Asia.

He said a "willing partner" was needed for that endeavour. "Unfortunately, we face a toxic mix in India. An extremist ideological regime that thrives on anti-Muslim hate and hostility for Pakistan," Qureshi added.

FM Qureshi said the missile incident reflected India's disregard for aviation safety and regional peace and stability.

"This incident is consistent with India's irresponsible conduct. It must be addressed by the international community including the UN Security Council.

"Pakistan continues to act with maximum restraint and responsibility despite [Indian] provocations," the foreign minister said.

Larf99
Apr 02, 2022 12:30pm
So IK was right. It was a threat indeed. Now everyone trying to mend relationships with USA. Goodbye IK. Please learn from your mistakes and come back stronger.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Apr 02, 2022 12:31pm
U-turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Snakeoil
Apr 02, 2022 12:32pm
The “Letter” is talking . Wonder what China would serve .
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 02, 2022 12:33pm
Very constructive statement, that's called sportsmanship and vision.
Reply Recommend 0
Pindi
Apr 02, 2022 12:34pm
This shows who is the boss. Rest can fight among themselves but the establishment is the emperor and makes the final decision in this state of De-mocracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dhinchack
Apr 02, 2022 12:36pm
Foreign Policy statement!!. Seems FM Quereshi had been a rubber stamp all along.Amazing administration and hierarchy in Pakistan. So are we back in the American camp?
Reply Recommend 0
Fahran
Apr 02, 2022 12:36pm
Sir, Our problem is Pakistan and not Russia. No need to go in any conflicts. Our Army is our Pride. Pakistan Army Zindabad Pakistan Paindabaad
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Apr 02, 2022 12:37pm
Can anyone tell me who is running the foreign policy of Pakistan? Bajwa or Imran Khan?
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan Alvi
Apr 02, 2022 12:37pm
Showing his masters that he is still loyal to them....
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Raza
Apr 02, 2022 12:37pm
This is huge. PTI government is sent packing with this statement.
Reply Recommend 0
SAM
Apr 02, 2022 12:38pm
First instalment paid for IKs outburst. The county will keep paying for a very long time.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Apr 02, 2022 12:39pm
I support Russia
Reply Recommend 0
Danyal
Apr 02, 2022 12:39pm
please don't mix up Pakistan in US-Russian conflicts.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Apr 02, 2022 12:41pm
Change of policy. Certainly pleases the international community. It is not the place of a general to dictate Pakistan’s foreign policy, however.
Reply Recommend 0
Thanos
Apr 02, 2022 12:41pm
So IK was right
Reply Recommend 0
Marium
Apr 02, 2022 12:42pm
we need business and not blood money.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Apr 02, 2022 12:43pm
Immense Pressure from USA and completely opposite stance of PM Khan. Unfortunate both civil and military establishments are not on same page.
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Apr 02, 2022 12:44pm
Now, everyone listen please.
Reply Recommend 0
Owais
Apr 02, 2022 12:46pm
what a nonsense
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 02, 2022 12:47pm
Counter to KHAN
Reply Recommend 0
Sır
Apr 02, 2022 12:47pm
Who cares . Army doesn't decide the direction of our country, the people do. COAS stop selling out our country. You are not the elected leader so stop speaking on our behalf.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 02, 2022 12:47pm
What the govt didnt do COAS did it.Imran was anyhow a weak PM who was good at talking only.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Apr 02, 2022 12:48pm
Results of so called letter
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Apr 02, 2022 12:48pm
Ukraine or American Funding Received ?
Reply Recommend 0
Munir. G
Apr 02, 2022 12:48pm
the COAS shouldn't have gone so far as to call it Russian aggression as it doesn't want it to be surrounded by hostile states as the US had conspired. Pakistan should remain neutral in this matter and must not be seen favouring one or the other. Pakistan must not buckle under the US pressure
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Apr 02, 2022 12:48pm
It is not just one letter but the accompanying dollars that are dictating terms in Pakistan foreign policy direction and internal political turmoil that is taking place currently.. .
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Apr 02, 2022 12:49pm
Thanks Bajwa sir. We knew you had a heart unlike this callous PM IK
Reply Recommend 0
Marium
Apr 02, 2022 12:49pm
Sir, PTI is gone due to international threads, PM Imran Khan is a sincere person. We don't want Pakistan to loose it credibility just after PM Imran Khan quits. Khan can't recognized Pakistan alone, Pakistan army role is also very important. Russia is very important, China is very important, but the US isn't important any more.
Reply Recommend 0
Janu German
Apr 02, 2022 12:50pm
IK you were/are 100% right, this slavery and beggar mindset will only keep as stagnant, half-dead and a thoughtless nation. Army is directly involved in planting 3 stooges on behalf of USA, I dismiss their ill-scheme.
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Apr 02, 2022 12:50pm
Can’t take the pressure. Funds too precious for luxury lives of Pakistani elites.
Reply Recommend 0
Arunachal chinese
Apr 02, 2022 12:51pm
Condemnable statement
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Apr 02, 2022 12:52pm
Ukraine is too far...pay attention to home...neutrality has cost country too much!
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa Majeed
Apr 02, 2022 12:53pm
Finally Pakistan is saying what West wants Pakistan to say.
Reply Recommend 0
G. Abbas
Apr 02, 2022 12:53pm
And why am I not surprised?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi
Apr 02, 2022 12:54pm
Agreed. We stand by our Armed Forces. Like the PM said we cannot be neutral.
Reply Recommend 0
UsmanYunis
Apr 02, 2022 12:55pm
"Something" updated ....
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Apr 02, 2022 12:55pm
Unlike people who might comment without reading This is the same statement as Imran khan's policy
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 02, 2022 12:55pm
Unbelievable
Reply Recommend 0
Sana
Apr 02, 2022 12:55pm
Where is NSC protest now ?
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Apr 02, 2022 12:55pm
Mashallah Mashallah…. Finally someone has the guts to call out wrong. Good work Pakistan army.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Apr 02, 2022 12:56pm
Who is calling shots in Pakistan !! this has clarified all doubts.. So India is right for not talking to civilian govt as they have no power to even complete their 5 years tenure ..
Reply Recommend 0
XYZ
Apr 02, 2022 12:57pm
Too little too late! Such statements should come from FM!
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Apr 02, 2022 12:58pm
Change in policy shift. We are now towing the US narrative. Where is our Russian bloc till
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 02, 2022 12:58pm
The cat is out of the bag.
Reply Recommend 0
Someone
Apr 02, 2022 12:58pm
What can you do otherwise? And what did you do in last 1 month?
Reply Recommend 0
Matt
Apr 02, 2022 12:59pm
Great, remedy of yesterday's slip up interview as in "it was agreed by military and the advisors before I visited Russia".
Reply Recommend 0
HARIM
Apr 02, 2022 12:59pm
Legit Russian security concerned can't be ignore. Very balanced statement by a great military man.
Reply Recommend 0
AndYou!
Apr 02, 2022 01:01pm
It’s too late, Russia has score to settle with European countries first especially UK and France.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 02, 2022 01:01pm
"I believe the world today is built by those who believe in cooperation, respect and equality, instead of division, war-mongering and dominance." PMIK vision and policy.
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Apr 02, 2022 01:01pm
Just woken up, have we?
Reply Recommend 0
Backtrack
Apr 02, 2022 01:02pm
No expansion of business like the aid received in $.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 02, 2022 01:02pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa on Saturday said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine must be "stopped immediately", terming it a great tragedy. Stay neutral, dont fall into big power political trap.
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Apr 02, 2022 01:03pm
All to please USA
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 02, 2022 01:03pm
Now what is IK going to say? Does he still want to mediate in this conflict?
Reply Recommend 0
Barri Stamford
Apr 02, 2022 01:03pm
I wonder if Russia cold shouldering Pakistan has anything to do with this U-turn.
Reply Recommend 0
The Realist
Apr 02, 2022 01:03pm
Is he our new FM? Who gave him the right to defect from official position?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 02, 2022 01:04pm
"Pakistan does not believe in camp politics and our bilateral relations with our partners are not at the expense of our relationships with other countries." Excellent statement, in peace with all, in conflict with none. PMIK visionary policy.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Apr 02, 2022 01:04pm
Are we still in SEATO and CENTO, why we are still talking so much when other countries around us are keeping low tone,
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Apr 02, 2022 01:04pm
Yes, Humans cannot face another World War and good Statement from a Professional Soldier.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 02, 2022 01:04pm
A statement under duress.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Ahmed
Apr 02, 2022 01:05pm
General sahib! Have you just woken up? Why are you making a statement now!
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Apr 02, 2022 01:06pm
@Ahsan, Really!!!! how??? I guess its you who needs to read or better listen to what he said. It negates everything that IK has been saying lately. Although its not the General's job!
Reply Recommend 0
Be good
Apr 02, 2022 01:06pm
What happened? Totally opposite views to what Imran Khan said so far.
Reply Recommend 0
M M Alam
Apr 02, 2022 01:07pm
So I K was right. The “Letter” is talking.
Reply Recommend 0
Kristo
Apr 02, 2022 01:07pm
At this critical juncture, country needs apolitical unbiased professional Generals!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Apr 02, 2022 01:07pm
Are we on a damage control spree ?
Reply Recommend 0
zeeshdxb
Apr 02, 2022 01:07pm
Why are we condemning or saying anything at all? Can't we keep quiet and mind our own business? That too from an army chief?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Apr 02, 2022 01:08pm
So, we have to see what happened to China road…
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 02, 2022 01:08pm
Ik shown his rubber stamp place
Reply Recommend 0
Zun
Apr 02, 2022 01:09pm
Many of Pak army's children and their assests are in the western countries...to save these assests and prevent it from becoming like russian oligarchs, he is saying this A complete surrender to the USA by pak army
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 02, 2022 01:09pm
A seasoned,mature and timely announced diplomatic statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 02, 2022 01:10pm
India and Australia signed a trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty free access in its market to over 95 per cent of Indian goods
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Apr 02, 2022 01:10pm
@XYZ, But that is what he is. A man for all seasons.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 02, 2022 01:10pm
Either somebody got to him or it is a "good cop bad cop" new strategy to confuse the enemies of the state
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Apr 02, 2022 01:10pm
That's our Jawan
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 02, 2022 01:10pm
@Mustafa Majeed, no. This is demand if common sense.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 02, 2022 01:11pm
@Be good, someone needed a common sense based diplomacy.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Apr 02, 2022 01:11pm
IK says one thing,SMQ says another, Army chief says third. No wonder policies don't work.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 02, 2022 01:12pm
@Naxalite, not actually. Even Turkey has released such diplomatic statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 02, 2022 01:12pm
With that we conclude the hybrid experiment.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 02, 2022 01:14pm
Your are not a PM or try wanna be. You cannot be Imran Khan. Mind it.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Apr 02, 2022 01:15pm
Check ($$) received - Policy reversed - IK was right again.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Jee
Apr 02, 2022 01:17pm
The Neutral has spoken, now we know who was behind Vote or No Confidence with US and Opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowcrack
Apr 02, 2022 01:17pm
Oh now you want to condemn Russia. But handsome has already crashed the US relationship applying band aid is of no use.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Apr 02, 2022 01:18pm
Software updated - Letter is talking
Reply Recommend 0
Tarar
Apr 02, 2022 01:18pm
@Kristo, Very true, his neutrality has gone too far in support of the the corrupt!
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Apr 02, 2022 01:19pm
The cat is out of the bag and now we know the reasons.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 02, 2022 01:19pm
A WISE statement. Read between the lines. India like Russia can attack pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Ali
Apr 02, 2022 01:19pm
The statement is same as that of PM Khan. Do not try to twist.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Apr 02, 2022 01:20pm
This is how a leader should speak. With intelligence. Not like the showmanship of politicians who only care about seats and not national interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Tarar
Apr 02, 2022 01:20pm
@Nasir, True, he wants to be in all the news, like Akbar e Azam.
Reply Recommend 0
Twisted
Apr 02, 2022 01:20pm
Scared by the US.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafiz Abdullah
Apr 02, 2022 01:20pm
Now IK have to go...All the best IK
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Apr 02, 2022 01:20pm
@Asfand, Russia isn't and never was our friend or ally. It's totally pro India . Look at recent developments.
Reply Recommend 0
AUKUS
Apr 02, 2022 01:21pm
COAS Bajwa has just lost Kashmir and his country will soon disintegrate for calling out Russia publically like this.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 02, 2022 01:22pm
Extremely defensive general. Speaking what our enemies want to hear.
Reply Recommend 0
Ana
Apr 02, 2022 01:22pm
Sold out to the US. Hah.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
Apr 02, 2022 01:22pm
His own software has been updated this time! Time changes everything
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 02, 2022 01:22pm
And we were supposed to remain neutral in the conflict.
Reply Recommend 0
mann
Apr 02, 2022 01:23pm
sure, they will listen to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Apr 02, 2022 01:26pm
Yesterday someone (USA representative on Afghanistan) met him. So here is the outcome.
Reply Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
Apr 02, 2022 01:26pm
The actual PM has just spoken against Russia to appease his masters!
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Apr 02, 2022 01:26pm
Khalai Makhlooq change sides … Bajwa doesn’t speak for us but for the fat check received. Thanks IK for waking us up
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Raza Shahid
Apr 02, 2022 01:27pm
Spot on. Proves IK damaged Pakistan's interests by visiting Putin on the eve of the war.
Reply Recommend 0
joe
Apr 02, 2022 01:27pm
Its quite clear IK was right.
Reply Recommend 0
Faizan Ali
Apr 02, 2022 01:28pm
Puppet- Government & Military
Reply Recommend 0
Yunis
Apr 02, 2022 01:29pm
@Kristo, Right on the money, a viable option would be for him to resign and save country all the chaos!
Reply Recommend 0
Faizan Ali
Apr 02, 2022 01:29pm
@AAA, Hahaha....war was started a month back sir. making such statement this time means , something is wrong at the bottom
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 02, 2022 01:30pm
Foreign policy correction! A step in right direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
Apr 02, 2022 01:32pm
Pressure talking.....
Reply Recommend 0
Yunis
Apr 02, 2022 01:32pm
The General has lost his credibility by standing with the corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
ucp
Apr 02, 2022 01:32pm
sell out.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 02, 2022 01:33pm
@Kristo, You must be new to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Bajwa
Apr 02, 2022 01:33pm
Pakistaniyo! aik dafa phir mubarak ho, hum nay apni ghairat dobara baich di hai!
Reply Recommend 0
Jack u.k
Apr 02, 2022 01:33pm
This shows the army is calling the shots. Why would they change their tune and condemn russia? It seems like the reality of the letter is playing out and Pakistan is risking their relationship with Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Tinpatti
Apr 02, 2022 01:33pm
Finally sign of "sold".
Reply Recommend 0
Digital
Apr 02, 2022 01:34pm
Cat is out of the bag. Always knew establishment was directly involved in conspiracy to overthrow IK's govt. and giving another NRO to corrupt criminal goons Shareefs and Zardaris. Feel bad for poor IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Naham Ali
Apr 02, 2022 01:36pm
Poor IK a scapegoat. Corrupts will rule Pakistan. COAS is also under pressure. Opposition Mafia played an excellent game.
Reply Recommend 0
Manjeet kocchar
Apr 02, 2022 01:36pm
Shift from neutral gear
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 02, 2022 01:37pm
Probably Russia told no free oil. So why not to try US is they give something.
Reply Recommend 0

