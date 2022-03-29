DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2022

Head's heroics help Australia thump Pakistan in first ODI

AFPPublished March 29, 2022 - Updated March 29, 2022 11:09pm
Australia's players celebrate after winning the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Australia's players celebrate after winning the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Australia's Travis Head (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first One-Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Australia's Travis Head (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first One-Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against an understrength Australia in the first one-day international on Tuesday. — Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against an understrength Australia in the first one-day international on Tuesday. — Pakistan Cricket Board

Travis Head capped a remarkable return to limited over cricket with a fiery century before taking two wickets to anchor Australia's thumping 88-run victory over Pakistan in the first day-night international in Lahore on Tuesday.

Head's 72-ball 101 guided Australia to a challenging 313-7 before the 28-year-old turned his arm over for 2-35 to bowl Pakistan out for 225 in 45.2 overs.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa also starred with the ball, taking 4-38 in ten probing overs.

The victory gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, their tenth successive ODI win over Pakistan since January 2017.

Opener Imamul Haq hit a fighting 96-ball 103 while skipper Babar Azam made a 72-ball 57 but with the asking rate hovering around 9.5, Australia were never in doubt of victory.

Haq hit six boundaries and three sixes in his eighth One-Day International century but was bowled by paceman Nathan Ellis in the 39th over with 110 needed off 66 balls.

Haq added 96 with Azam for the second wicket after opener Fakhar Zaman fell for 18 and another 38 with Khushdil Shah (19) for the sixth wicket.

Azam, who hit six boundaries in his knock, became the second fastest batter to complete 4,000 ODI runs in 82 innings, one more than South African Hashim Amla's record.

Azam was trapped leg-before wicket by Mitchell Swepson in the 25th over before Head dismissed Saud Shakil (three) and Iftikhar Ahmed (three) to further jolt Pakistan.

Zampa finished with the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan (ten), Hasan Ali (two), Mohammad Wasim (nought) and Khushdil.

Earlier, Head knocked his second ODI hundred and Ben McDermott hit a career-best 55 from 70 balls after Australia were sent in to bat by Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Head, playing his first ODI since November 2018, cracked 12 boundaries and three sixes and put on 110 for the opening wicket with skipper Aaron Finch who made 23.

Head took a single off spinner Iftikhar to reach three figures off 70 balls, the fastest ODI century by an Australian against Pakistan.

He beat David Warner's record from 78 balls in Adelaide in 2017.

With the score at 209-2 in the 33rd over, Pakistan pulled back with three wickets for just 21 runs in the space of 39 balls, dismissing McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Alex Carey (four).

Cameron Green (40 not out), Marcus Stoinis (26) and Sean Abbott (14) helped Australia score 50 in the last five overs and get past the 300-mark.

Green hit three boundaries and a six in his 30-ball knock.

For Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf took 2-44 and debutant leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood finished with 2-59.

Australia, already missing key players such as Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc for multiple reasons, were further depleted after spinner Ashton Agar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The remaining two matches are on Thursday and Saturday, also in Lahore.

Lineups

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
VIJAY SANKHAT
Mar 29, 2022 04:29pm
Huge score on the card...
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Mar 29, 2022 04:37pm
Its a mistake to allow Australia to bat first. Pakistan will be under a lot of pressure. Anyway my prayers are with Pak team.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Mar 29, 2022 06:06pm
Please take out Hasan Ali, he is way overrated and a dead weight for Pakistan. Send him back to domestic and then try to make his way back to the Pakistan cricket Team.
Reply Recommend 0
LostMinds
Mar 29, 2022 06:06pm
Hassan Ali is a weak link in Pak team. Babar Azam is persisting with him due to their friendship. But it's hurting Pak bowling performance. He needs time in the domestic circuit and then come back. Since T20, he has not performed at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Saniaa
Mar 29, 2022 07:22pm
All the best team Australia
Reply Recommend 0
Shakil KS
Mar 29, 2022 08:05pm
@JackJones, very well said.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Kiani
Mar 29, 2022 08:15pm
Why Hassan Ali is still in team despite no performance? Due to his personal friendship Babar Azam includes him in every team whether it is test, ODI, T20.
Reply Recommend 0
Nayyar Rashid
Mar 29, 2022 08:49pm
its the same story. every time a batsman is having a hard time they will play him against Pakistan. I remember Andrew Symmonds having a hard time against other teams and in a match against Pakistan he hit a century.
Reply Recommend 0
Gujjardaveer
Mar 29, 2022 09:13pm
Remove Hassan Ali. His bowling has lost its zing.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 29, 2022 09:45pm
B team of Aus is doing very well. Even with top players fleeing to play IPL, they did very well. Says a lot about their bench strength and the lack of performance from Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Ace
Mar 29, 2022 10:40pm
Australia won
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Mar 29, 2022 10:40pm
Australian B team is too strong for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anila
Mar 29, 2022 11:06pm
Now listen to Babar’s interview at the post match ceremony. He will start with “definitely” and end with it. And in between he will as usual, blame soft dismissals.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tyranny of the minority
Updated 29 Mar, 2022

Tyranny of the minority

As intrigue rocked the government all of this outgoing month, its so-called allies prevaricated till the end.
29 Mar, 2022

Witness intimidation

ONE of the most infamous cases of sexual harassment has come to a fitting conclusion. On Friday, a sessions court in...
29 Mar, 2022

Depths of darkness

CONSIDERING that countless coal miners never return from what can aptly be termed as black holes in the earth, the...
The captain’s gambit
Updated 28 Mar, 2022

The captain’s gambit

Much of what he said will be used to whip up his electorate in case he takes up the mantle as opposition leader.
28 Mar, 2022

Education crisis

PAKISTAN’S educational crisis is rooted in inequality. Nowhere are national socioeconomic and gender fault lines...
28 Mar, 2022

Rohingya genocide

THE US decision to formally recognise the brutalities inflicted on the Burmese Rohingya as genocide is a small but...