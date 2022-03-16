DAWN.COM Logo

Hindu hardliners seek wider ban on hijab in class after Indian court verdict

ReutersPublished March 16, 2022 - Updated March 16, 2022 12:16pm
India's Hindu right-wing Bajrang Dal activists donning saffron scarves and waving saffron flags demand a probe in the recent killing of one of their associates in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, during a protest rally in Udupi, Karnataka, India, February 23. — AP
Hardline Hindu groups are demanding restrictions on wearing the hijab in classrooms in more Indian states after a court upheld a ban on the traditional Islamic headscarf in Karnataka state, worrying Muslim students who had protested against the ban.

The Karnataka High Court decision on Tuesday, backing the southern state's ban on the hijab in February, has also been welcomed by top federal ministers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who say students should avoid wearing religious clothing in class.

There is no national guideline on uniforms in India and states often leave it to schools to decide what their students should wear.

"We are a Hindu nation and we do not want to see any kind of religious outfit in educational institutes of the country," said Rishi Trivedi, president of the Hindu-first group Akhil Bharat Hindu MahaSabha.

"We welcome the court verdict and want the same rule to be followed throughout the country."

The ban in BJP-ruled Karnataka had sparked protests by some Muslim students and parents, and counter-protests by Hindu students. Critics of the ban say it is another way of marginalising the Muslim community that accounts for about 13 per cent of Hindu-majority India's 1.35 billion people.

In pictures: Women take to streets in Mumbai as hijab row expands in India

Leaders of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's parent organisation, said they have asked for a hijab ban in Modi's home state of Gujarat and would soon write to the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is in power in both states.

"The hijab is not allowed in the defence forces, police, and government offices, then why the insistence on hijab in schools and colleges?" said VHP's Gujarat secretary, Ashok Raval. "It is an attempt to raise communal tensions."

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani declined to comment. A state minister and a bureaucrat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was no immediate plan to ban the hijab in schools.

Officials in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP retained control in recent state elections, declined to comment, saying a decision will only be taken by the next administration which should be in place in days.

Ayesha Hajeera Almas — who had challenged the Karnataka ban in court and is now considering approaching the country's highest court to get the ban overturned — said there is a real fear that the hijab ban will now go national.

The 18-year-old said she has not attended school since late December after its authorities barred Muslim girls from wearing the hijab, even before the state-wide ban came in early February.

"Increasingly, we feel we are living in an India where its citizens are not treated equally," Almas said from the Karnataka district of Udupi, from where the protests began.

"I am fighting for myself, fighting for my sisters, fighting for my religion. I'm scared that there will be changes like this in the whole country. But I hope it does not happen."

Comments (6)
Usman ul Haq
Mar 16, 2022 12:13pm
what about banning Sikh men to wear turban.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 16, 2022 12:17pm
What else could be expected of world's biggest false, feign, sham, shame, feeble, frail, futile and fake democracy called Republic of India?
Reply Recommend 0
Kashyap
Mar 16, 2022 12:27pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, do you have any more adjectives?
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Mar 16, 2022 12:27pm
Human rights abuse is acceptable in Modi's India
Reply Recommend 0
Mann
Mar 16, 2022 12:29pm
@Usman ul Haq, dispensation provided to Sikhs in Indian constitution in 1950.
Reply Recommend 0
danish
Mar 16, 2022 12:35pm
Thanks to Quaid e Azam. We hindus and muslims are enjoying equal rights in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

